Premier League announce 30% wage deferral plans and season will not resume in early May

The league also confirmed an immediate advance of £125 million to the EFL and the National League.

By Press Association Friday 3 Apr 2020, 4:00 PM
Fri 4:00 PM 16,095 Views 42 Comments
https://the42.ie/5065900
Liverpool are currently the Premier League leaders.
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS have unanimously agreed to consult with their players concerning a 30% wage deferral to assist with the payment of non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stars and clubs have come under fire after some furloughed non-playing staff but not looked at players’ wages during the coronavirus crisis.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday footballers should “take a pay cut and play their part.”

Premier League shareholders met on Friday and confirmed talks will be held with a view to wage cuts.

It was also acknowledged that the season could not begin in May, with the restart date to be kept under constant review.

“In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019-20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30% of total annual remuneration,” a statement from the Premier League read.

“This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change. The league will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the league, players and club representatives.”

On the subject of the season restarting, the statement said: “It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.”

