Drama at bottom as Forest boost survival hopes and Burnely slip closer to drop

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI fired Nottingham Forest to a vital 3-1 victory in their survival battle as Sheffield United became the first Premier League team to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season.

Hudson-Odoi produced two picture-book goals to help Forest overcome a dreadful start at Bramall Lane and register a first away win since St Stephen’s Day.

The already-relegated Blades went ahead through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty before Hudson-Odoi’s double and Ryan Yates’ controversial goal saw Forest hit back to move three points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town with two games left.

Their situation at the foot of the table could look even rosier if an appeal against a four-point deduction for breaking financial rules is successful, with news expected next week.

If they were to get just one point back, that would effectively relegate Burnley due to Forest’s superior goal difference.

The Blades’ horrible campaign hit a new low as Hudson-Odoi’s second was the 100th goal they have conceded, making them the first Premier League team to rack up a century in a 38-game season, with Swindon doing it in 1993-94 over 42 games.

Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring his second goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ruthless Newcastle pushed Burnley closer to the trapdoor with a 4-1 rout at Turf Moor that boosts their Europa League hopes.

It was a crushing afternoon for Burnley as Forest’s 3-1 win at Sheffield United left them five points from safety with only two left to play – a trip to Tottenham next week before Forest visit on the final day.

And it was the same old story. Vincent Kompany’s men began brightly and created a string of chances in the first 15 minutes but Callum Wilson scored from Newcastle’s first real attack 19 minutes in before goals from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes put the game beyond doubt before half time.

Alexander Isak missed a penalty early in the second half but then got the fourth moments later as Newcastle moved up to sixth before Manchester United travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Dara O’Shea headed in a late corner but by then barely half the Burnley fans were still around to see it.

The Clarets had lost only one of their previous eight to get within touching distance but this result sees them slip closer to the drop.

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney’s goal drought stretched to 10 matches as Brentford fought out a 0-0 draw with west London neighbours Fulham.

The England striker found the net against Belgium in March but has not scored for the Bees since the middle of February and is now on his longest run without a club goal since playing for Peterborough in 2019.

Not that there was much riding on a distinctly low-key derby between two sides safe from relegation and nowhere near a place in Europe.

While Toney did not have a sniff at goal, Raul Jimenez should have won it for Fulham only to fire their best chance over.