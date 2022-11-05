Leeds come from 3-1 down to win seven-goal thriller against Bournemouth

CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE FIRED Leeds’ late winner as they hit back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in another roller-coaster encounter.

Elsewhere, a 96th-minute own goal saw Nottingham Forest snatch a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Brentford.

At Elland Road, Summerville — Leeds’ match-winner in last week’s shock win at Liverpool — scored the crucial goal that clinched back-to-back wins for Jesse Marsch’s side.

Bournemouth led 2-1 at the break after James Tavernier and Philip Billing had cancelled out Rodrigo’s third-minute penalty.

Leeds were booed off by some fans at half-time and it looked bleak for the hosts when Dominic Solanke put the Cherries 3-1 ahead early in the second period.

But substitute Sam Greenwood curled home Leeds’ second and skipper Liam Cooper headed them level before Summerville slammed home the winner with six minutes remaining.

Leeds made a flying start and took the lead through Rodrigo’s third-minute penalty. Marcos Senesi sent Summerville tumbling in the penalty area inside the opening 60 seconds and Rodrigo converted his seventh league goal of the season from the spot.

Bournemouth equalised four minutes later in their first attack. Robin Koch could only head Billing’s cross on to the back post and the unmarked Tavernier side-footed a volley into the bottom corner.

Bournemouth silenced Elland Road with a second goal in the 18th minute. Meslier blocked Tavernier’s effort, but the ball rebounded to the Bournemouth winger and he played it back to Billing, who smashed the visitors into a 2-1 lead from just inside the area.

Bournemouth caught Leeds out in transition once more three minutes into the second half and doubled their lead. Tavernier was afforded too much space on the left and his low cross was turned home by Solanke to put the visitors 3-1 ahead.

Marsch sent on Greenwood for Marc Roca soon after and that paid dividends as the substitute curled home an excellent finish from 20 yards after Pascal Struijk’s shot had been blocked.

Skipper Cooper raised the Elland Road roof by heading home Greenwood’s 68th-minute corner, and with a typically topsy-turvy game hanging in the balance, it was Leeds who snatched the victory.

Half-time substitute Willy Gnonto drove at the heart of Bournemouth’s weary back-line and slipped in Summerville, who raced on and buried his third goal of the season.

Nottingham Forest appeal to referee Andre Marriner as Brentford’s Mathias Jorgensen scores an own goal. Source: John Walton/PA

At the City Ground, a stoppage-time own goal from Mathias Jorgensen allowed Nottingham Forest to nick a 2-2 draw with Brentford in a game with yet more VAR controversy.

Jorgensen saw a clearance deflected off him and go over the line in the sixth minute of time added on to earn Forest a deserved point.

The hosts looked like going home empty-handed as goals from Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa put the Bees on course for a first away win of the season after Morgan Gibbs-White had put Forest ahead.

But Mbuemo’s goal on the stroke of half-time was full of controversy as it came from the penalty spot after referee Andre Marriner eventually ruled Dean Henderson fouled Wissa after checking it on the pitchside monitor, even though he did not give it live and the goalkeeper appeared to have played the ball.

Forest’s sense of injustice, with two credible penalty shouts ignored by VAR, was heightened when Wissa scored with 14 minutes remaining but there was one moment of drama left with Jorgensen’s own goal awarded by goalline technology.

This may yet prove to be an important point for Forest in their battle for safety as although they remain bottom, they are only two points adrift of safety with another home game before the World Cup break.

The Bees, meanwhile, will be nervously looking over their shoulder as they are now without a win in four.