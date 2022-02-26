Membership : Access or Sign Up
Newcastle beat Brentford to boost survival bid, Villa down Brighton

It was honours even at Selhurst Park where Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Burnley.

Joelinton's goal helped Newcastle to victory at Brentford.
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN MADE an emotional return to football eight months after his cardiac arrest as Newcastle extended their recent unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 win at Brentford.

Elsewhere Burnley earned a point in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, while Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-0 to edge closer to the top half of the table.

Goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock had Newcastle ahead against Brentford when Thomas Frank introduced Eriksen in the 52nd minute.

The midfielder was given a standing ovation by the crowd and both sets of players at the Brentford Community Stadium as he made his entrance for his first appearance in a competitive match since he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in June.

But Eriksen was unable to influence the scoreline, with Newcastle’s win lifting them above Brentford, who are now just three points above the relegation zone.

It was honours even at Selhurst Park where Crystal Palace took an early lead against Burnley through Jeffrey Schlupp before the visitors drew level shortly after half-time through a Luka Milivojevic own goal.

Aston Villa’s 2-0 victory over Brighton kicked off late due to traffic issues around the Amex stadium.

Matty Cash put Villa in front in the first half and lifted his shirt to reveal a message to Poland international team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays his club football for Dynamo Kyiv in Ukraine — a move which earned him a yellow card from referee John Brooks.

Ollie Watkins added a second for Villa on 68 minutes to make sure of all three points for the visitors, who are now just three points behind 10th-placed Brighton with a game in hand.

– © AFP 2022

