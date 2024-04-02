Calvert-Lewin ends 23-game goal drought to snatch valuable point for Everton at Newcastle

Newcastle United 1-1 Everton

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN came off the bench to deny Newcastle victory but could not spare Everton an unwanted record of 13 Premier League games without victory.

The England international converted an 87th-minute penalty – his first goal since October, ending a 23-game drought in all competitions – to cancel out Alexander Isak’s first-half opener and secure a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

Dan Burn had seen a second-half strike ruled out for offside after a VAR review and both sides were denied by the woodwork and ultimately neither got what they really needed.

The Magpies took the lead with 15 minutes gone when Harvey Barnes lifted the ball over the top for Isak, who cut inside Jarrad Branthwaite and evaded the covering James Tarkowski before drilling a low shot past the helpless Jordan Pickford.

Jacob Murphy blasted a 28th-minute drive just over as the Everton defence retreated in front of him, but Beto sliced an attempt horribly wide and Abdoulaye Doucoure curled a 43rd-minute shot into Martin Dubravka’s waiting arms at the other end.

Pickford blocked Murphy’s volley with his legs after Lewis Hall had floated a cross beyond the far post and Isak blasted just too high in stoppage time as Newcastle headed in at the break in control but knowing there was work still to be done.

Tarkowski was relieved to see his attempted clearance from a Murphy corner come back off the frame of his own goal, and the Magpies thought they had extended their lead with 58 minutes gone when Isak turned Murphy’s quickly-taken free-kick across goal and Burn fired home, but a VAR check ruled that the Sweden international had been offside.

The visitors came desperately close to an equaliser with 66 minutes gone when substitute James Garner turned smartly and fired beyond Dubravka only to see his effort come back off the foot of a post.

Mykolenko headed Isak’s goal-bound shot off the line and Barnes blazed across the face of goal in quick succession and although Dubravka palmed away Young’s well-struck shot, Pickford had to save from Bruno Guimaraes seconds later.

Advertisement

However, the Toffees were handed a way back into the game with just three minutes remaining when referee Tony Harrington was advised to review substitute Paul Dummett’s clumsy challenge on Young, and Calvert-Lewin duly obliged from the spot.

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Fulham

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE inspired Nottingham Forest to a vital 3-1 victory over Fulham which eased their relegation concerns.

Gibbs-White put in a virtuoso display in a golden first half which saw Forest cruise into a 3-0 lead.

After setting up Callum Hudson-Odoi’s opener, he watched as Chris Wood made it 2-0 before completing the scoring with a fine finish on the stroke of half-time.

That sublime opening 45 minutes laid the foundations for just a second league win of 2024 for Forest and the first since they were deducted four points for breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules last month.

That opened up a three-point gap over Luton, who occupy 18th position and visit title-chasing Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Forest had to endure a nervy time as Tosin Adarabioyo’s header gave Fulham a lifeline and the visitors spent most of the second half knocking on the door.

The Cottagers needed a late comeback to earn a point at bottom-placed Sheffield United on Saturday but they could not repeat the feat here as they paid the price for a shambolic opening half-hour.

Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace

SUBSTITUTE JUSTIN KLUIVERT bagged a late winner as Bournemouth beat shot-shy Crystal Palace 1-0 to claim a third straight win and fourth in five matches.

The game was played in torrential rain and swirling winds, which made it difficult for either side to get the ball down and play.

Palace thought they had taken the lead in first-half stoppage time when the lively Eberechi Eze fired home at the far post via a deflection but their celebrations were cut short after a VAR review deemed Jean-Phillipe Mateta was just offside in the build-up to the goal.

Palace’s stubborn resistance was finally broken in the 79th minute when Antoine Semenyo got the better of David Ozoh down the right wing before cutting the ball back for fellow substitute Kluivert to rifle home from 12 yards.

Semenyo could have doubled Bournemouth’s lead moments later but his angled drive from the corner of the six-yard box was well saved by Dean Henderson with his legs.

Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

RAYAN AIT-NOURI’S third goal in four games earned Wolves a 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Burnley.

Jacob Bruun Larsen volleyed in a fine goal for the hosts in the 37th minute but Ait-Nouri levelled deep into first-half stoppage time and Burnley’s late push for a winner came to nothing.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to four games, but Nottingham Forest’s win saw the gap to safety grow to six points with seven games left, while Wolves remain in touch with the battle for European places.

Burnley took the lead on 37 minutes. Wolves keeper Jose Sa could do nothing about Larsen’s strike as the on-loan Hoffenheim man met Dara O’Shea’s ball from deep on the volley to sweep it into the far corner.

Wolves’ 18-year-old striker Leon Chiwome, making only his second Premier League appearance, fired wide after a scramble in the area but the visitors did not have an effort on goal until equalising three minutes into stoppage time.

Burnley were upset by a soft free-kick decision against O’Shea, then failed to deal with the consequences as Pablo Sarabia’s cross was headed in by Ait-Nouri, with the goal surviving a VAR check.

Ait-Nouri might have had a second eight minutes into the second half when he latched on to a fine ball from Matt Doherty and beat Maxime Esteve to go clean through on goal but Aro Muric stood firm to block the Algerian’s strike.

Burnley responded with one of their best moves of the game. Foster laid the ball off for the advancing Vitinho on the right and he pulled the ball back for Josh Cullen in front of goal but Sa repelled the midfielder’s low shot.

Vincent Kompany sent on Jay Rodriguez as Burnley tried to find a winner, and the veteran striker did have the ball in the net in the 87th minute but the flag was up for offside and the points were shared.