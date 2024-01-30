Advertisement
Ogbene, centre, had Luton Town 2-0 up inside three minutes at Kenilworth Road. Joe Giddens/PA / Alamy Stock Photo
Premier League Round-Up

Ogbene's second Premier League goal helps Luton out of relegation zone; Arsenal labour to Forest win

The Gunners rallied to register three big points thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.
20 minutes ago

Premier League results

  • Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal
  • Luton Town 4-0 Brighton
  • Fulham 0-0 Everton

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE SCORED his second Premier League goal as Luton Town thumped Brighton 4-0 to climb out of the relegation zone.

Luton were 2-0 up with just two minutes and 17 seconds on the clock at Kenilworth Road. Elijah Adebayo took just 19 seconds to head the hosts into the lead before Ogbene latched on to a long ball and rounded Brighton keeper Jason Steele to run the ball into an empty net.

Adebayo added another goal either side of half-time to complete a superb hat-trick in what was comfortably Luton’s biggest Premier League win and their most commanding performance.

Ogbene’s Ireland team-mate Evan Ferguson came off at half-time for an insipid Brighton, as Luton moved out of the relegation zone for the first time in nearly two months.

featureimage Arsenal's players celebrate at Nottingham Forest as they closed the gap on leaders Liverpool. Mike Egerton / PA Mike Egerton / PA / PA

At the City Ground, Arsenal overcame a sluggish first-half performance to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to two points after a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners looked toothless in the first half, but rallied to register three big points thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

The result leaves them on the coattails of Liverpool, who can extend their lead back to five points against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Forest had no intention of going for the win in a pragmatic approach deployed by Nuno Espirito Santo, but they made a game of it late on as Taiwo Awoniyi slammed home in the 89th minute.

Arsenal saw it out to end a three-game losing streak at the City Ground and exorcise the ghosts of last season’s defeat, which saw their title challenge come to an end.

Forest’s situation at the foot of the Premier League is looking precarious, as they sit two points above the relegation zone with the threat of a points deduction for breaking financial rules hanging over them.

featureimage Fulham were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Everton. Adam Davy / PA Adam Davy / PA / PA

Elsewhere, Fulham’s scoring woes continued as their missed opportunities saw them held to a goalless Premier League draw with Everton at Craven Cottage.

After last week’s exit from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, the west Londoners failed to bounce back with a win over an Everton side, who now sit in the bottom three following Luton’s 4-0 victory over Brighton.

More to follow…

Press Association
