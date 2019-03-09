This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saints defeat threatens Spurs' top-four hopes while Vardy brace seals first Leicester win for Rodgers

Meanwhile, Newcastle battled back to defeat Everton as Bournemouth cruised to victory against Huddersfield.

By AFP Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,313 Views 3 Comments
Brendan Rodgers and Jamie Vardy celebrate after the final whistle.
Image: Chris Radburn
Brendan Rodgers and Jamie Vardy celebrate after the final whistle.
Brendan Rodgers and Jamie Vardy celebrate after the final whistle.
Image: Chris Radburn

TOTTENHAM’S WINLESS RUN in the Premier League stretched to four games as Mauricio Pochettino’s men threw away an early lead through Harry Kane to lose 2-1 at Southampton.

The Saints’ spirited second-half comeback ensured they remain two points above the relegation zone despite Cardiff’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Despite their poor domestic form of late, Spurs were boosted by victory at Borussia Dortmund in midweek to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

But Tottenham are now in grave danger of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Pochettino’s side remain in third but their lead over Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea is a precarious one with all three chasers in action on Sunday.

A dejected Mauricio Pochettino at the end of their defeat to Southampton.

Dele Alli made his return after seven weeks out with a hamstring injury and the England international duo combined to great effect for Kane’s opener on 26 minutes.

Kane freed Alli in behind the Southampton defence and he then returned the favour to pick out the England captain at the back post, who controlled and slotted low past Angus Gunn for his 200th career goal.

However, Spurs wastefulness in failing to add to their lead came back to cost them as Southampton improved after the break and secured a vital three points in their attempt to beat the drop.

Fresh from scoring his first professional goal away to Manchester United last weekend, right-back Yan Valery levelled from Stuart Armstrong’s cross.

James Ward-Prowse then completed the comeback with a stunning free-kick curled into the top corner to leave Hugo Lloris helpless.

Newcastle remain six points above the relegation zone and moved up to 13th thanks to a thrilling fightback of their own to beat Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the visitors in front on 18 minutes before a moment of high controversy when Jordan Pickford pulled down Salomon Rondon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin wheels away with his Everton teammates after scoring against Newcastle.

A penalty was awarded, but the England number one was not sent-off and then saved Matt Ritchie’s resulting spot-kick.

Richarlison soon put Everton 2-0 in front, but Newcastle struck three times in 19 second-half minutes through Rondon and Ayoze Perez’s double for a deserved win.

Brendan Rodgers secured his first win as Leicester boss thanks to Jamie Vardy’s second-half double to beat Fulham 3-1, who are now 13 points adrift of safety.

Huddersfield also look dead and buried as Bournemouth cruised to their first away win since October with a 2-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring on his return from a two-month injury layoff to aid his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad later this week before Ryan Fraser doubled the Cherries’ advantage 24 minutes from time.

Cardiff, though, gave themselves hope as early goals in each half from Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa gave the Welsh side a precious three points over a hugely disappointing West Ham.

Premier League 3pm results

Cardiff 2-0 West Ham

Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth

Leicester 3-1 Fulham

Newcastle 3-2 Everton

Southampton 2-1 Spurs

