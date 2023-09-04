United still not playing in ten Hag's image, Szoboszlai an early contender for signing of the season

1) Ten Hag’s philosophy is still not seen in United

Manchester United’s wretched record away from home against Decent Opposition abides. Having lost six and drawn one of their games away to the other sides in the top eight last season, they have started this one with defeats away to Spurs and Arsenal.

United have obviously improved under ten Hag, but a concern again evident against Arsenal is how their attacking play away to top sides has not significantly evolved from the days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United’s best chance of scoring against these sides remains on the counter, and playing Marcus Rashford into space down the left-side channel. While it’s an undoubtedly effective tactic, United’s record in these games suggests it’s not good enough alone.

This lack of evolution in his team is not a good look for Erik ten Hag, especially when you compare it with how quickly Ange Postecoglu has totally overhauled Spurs’ style. But perhaps it isn’t for the want of trying, and ten Hag is still hamstrung by the poor technical quality of some of his squad when it comes to building play from deep.

The most glaring problem area is at right-back, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka, for all of his defensive quality, is too technically limited to help United dominate games. Look at how Arsenal pressed in the early stages of yesterday’s game: Eddie Nketiah arced in from Andre Onana’s left, with Bukayo Saka pushed a little higher than Gabriel Martinelli. This had the desired effect of funnelling the ball to Wan-Bissaka, who was then pressed and forced back to Onana. Hence so much of the opening quarter was spent in United’s third of the field.

Ten Hag changed in response, with Casemiro dropping into the middle of a back three in build-up and Wan-Bissaka pushing high and wide on the right flank. This forced Arsenal a little deeper, but at no point did United offer any serious kind of attacking threat down their right.

A more technically adept right-back could be transformative for United, as it would help to connect Antony and Bruno Fernandes. That the position has still not been addressed is a reminder of the scale of the overhaul on ten Hag’s hands.

2) Szoboszlai a perfect fit for Liverpool

If at first you don’t succeed, then try again. The first time Liverpool signed a midfielder from RB Leipzig and handed him the number eight jersey ended in one of the few transfer flops of the Michael Edwards era, with Naby Keita ultimately too frail to make the most of his qualities. He was also an awkward fit with Liverpool’s style. Keita’s dribbling was probably his best quality, but that’s not what Liverpool needed: instead they asked their midfielders to give security to their full-backs.

Dominik Szoboszlai, by contrast, looks a perfect fit. His opening goal against Aston Villa was testament to his sublime ball-striking, but his all-round performance was more of what he has shown in the opening weeks of the season. His seemingly boundless energy has helped to reinvigorate Liverpool’s midfield, and is helping to bring the best of those around him. His ability to cover ground means Mohamed Salah can drift a little more centrally more often, while he can also drop deep into midfield to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold play as a more orthodox full-back.

At the back end of last season, Aston Villa did a better job than anyone else in shutting down Liverpool after Alexander-Arnold inverted into midfield, and were perhaps unlucky to have to settle for a 2-2 draw. Yesterday they were lucky to lose only 3-0, and it was notable just how more sparingly Liverpool had Alexander-Arnold into the middle of the park. They still did it – and often to devastating effect – but Szoboszlai’s athleticism and intelligence allows Liverpool to be much more unpredictable.

If you were to judge the signing of the season after four games, Szoboszlai might just be the winner.

Alamy Stock Photo Son celebrates his hat-trick. Alamy Stock Photo

3) Spurs’ Harry Kane replacement was in front of them all along

Angeball keeps on rolling, with Saturday’s 5-2 win over Burnley beguiled with a hat-trick for Son Heung-Min.

Their are far stiffer tests to come for Spurs, but this was hugely promising once again. With Richarlison benched, Son moved into the number nine role, and it yielded a bountiful return. Son played that role after Richarlison was taken off against Man United and Bournemouth, and he created a goal in both games.

On Saturday he took the chances that Richarlison has been wasting, and with Brennan Johnson recruited to play off the wing, Son may be taking up permanent residency in the penalty area.

4) Mike Dean brings nothing to Sky

Mike Dean bagged himself a seat on the gantry beside Gary Neville for Arsenal against Man United, which was at least a bit more edifying than whatever back-room BT held Peter Walton in. He then proceeded to offer nothing to Sky’s live coverage. He was hardly involved in the commentary, but was brought in to give his view on the penalty incident which was overturned on VAR.

Dean’s first reaction was to say ‘penalty’, but might have suffered from whiplash when he changed his mind to, ‘definitely not a penalty’ as Anthony Taylor trotted over to the pitchside monitor.

Dean recently admitted to not sending Taylor to the screen when he was running VAR last season, to spare his “mate” another big decision in a game filled with them, so why any TV producer is expecting him to criticise or even interrogate another referee’s performance is baffling.

There is enough referee talk on coverage as it is, without adding a referee to the talk.