This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Return to training edges closer as Premier League holds talks with clubs

The Premier League invited club captains and bosses to share their thoughts on a return to action during conference calls on Wednesday.

By Press Association Thursday 14 May 2020, 8:28 AM
1 hour ago 404 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5098611
The league now hopes to get the backing of clubs for its plans at a shareholders’ meeting on Monday.
Image: Nick Potts
The league now hopes to get the backing of clubs for its plans at a shareholders’ meeting on Monday.
The league now hopes to get the backing of clubs for its plans at a shareholders’ meeting on Monday.
Image: Nick Potts

TALKS WITH MANAGERS and players have paved the way for the Premier League to seek agreement on protocols for a safe return to training, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League invited club captains and bosses to share their thoughts on a return to action during conference calls on Wednesday.

The league now hopes to get the backing of clubs for its plans at a shareholders’ meeting on Monday.

A Covid-19 testing programme would then quickly follow with clubs possibly back in training later in the week.

The meeting followed publication of Government guidelines for the first phase of a return to training for elite athletes, which involves training individually or in small groups while engaging in social distancing. Footballers would also need to have one-to-one discussions where the risks are explained to them.

The Government still needs to give its assent to restart the first stage and there would be a delay before a second phase of training, involving closer contact and tackling, is approved.

Reports claim managers expressed concerns that the arrangements failed to address safe ways to engage in contact training, thus making it difficult to get players match fit.

Captains will seek feedback from their squads in the meantime and those views could be further fed into Monday’s meeting.

Players including Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and England full-back Danny Rose – who is on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham – have this week publicly expressed serious reservations about a return to action.

raheem-sterling-file-photo Manchester City player Raheem Sterling Source: Martin Rickett

It is understood players received an eight-page document outlining Premier League protocols for a resumption of training this week.

Although player safety is the biggest hurdle to plans to restart the competition behind closed doors in mid-June, agreements will also have to be secured on issues such as whether games will be played at neutral venues or continue on a home-and-away basis, and whether the former should lead to relegation being abandoned.

Bottom club Norwich have also claimed relegation should be scrapped if the Sky Bet Championship season cannot be completed.

stuart-webber-file-photo Norwich City manager Daniel Farke and and sporting director Stuart Webber Source: Nigel French

Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber told the Sky Sports Football Show: “What we could not accept is a situation where we play all our games and get relegated, but the Championship can’t play, and they automatically promote some teams who haven’t finished the season.

“For anyone who has got promoted from the Championship, it is a 46 or 49 game slog. It needs to be settled on the pitch – both coming up and going down.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie