Premier League trio included in Ireland U21 squad

A TRIO OF players with Premier League experience have been included in the Ireland U21 squad, ahead of their crucial qualifier against Italy.

Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone and Dara O’Shea — all of whom have featured in England’s top flight — make the cut.

Overall, the squad includes two senior internationals, four uncapped players and five SSE Airtricity League representatives.

#IRLU21🇮🇪 | Jim Crawford names a 22-man squad for the #U21EURO Qualifier away to Italy later this month



2⃣ Senior Internationals

4⃣ Uncapped players

5⃣ @SSEAirtricityLg players#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/X9ZQFu6CMu — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 2, 2020

