Premier League set to renew existing TV deal with Sky, BT and Amazon until 2025

The Premier League’s new TV deal is close to being announced.

A ROLLOVER OF the Premier League’s existing domestic television rights deal could be confirmed as early as Thursday.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that a three-year rollover of the current €5.8 billion (£5bn) deal with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon had been approved by the Premier League’s clubs from 2022 to 2025.

The British government has been consulted over the deal because of the private nature of the sale, and the Financial Times reports approval was granted on the condition that an extra €117 million (£100m) a season be paid in solidarity to the lower leagues.

The Premier League has declined to comment, but the PA news agency understands confirmation of the deal could potentially be as early as Thursday.

The news could give the strongest indication yet of the pay TV future for Premier League fans in Ireland. Sky and BT’s rights under the existing deal cover both the UK and the Irish markets. However, Amazon do not currently have any Irish broadcast rights with Premier Sports holding those rights instead.

The broadcasters shared 200 matches between them when stadiums were open as usual, with Sky broadcasting 128, BT 52 and Amazon 20 in the United Kingdom.

The new deal would be a major boost to top-flight clubs who have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters estimated in March that the clubs would have lost nearly €2.3bn (£2bn) collectively by the end of this season as a consequence of the pandemic.

