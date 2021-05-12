BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Premier League set to renew existing TV deal with Sky, BT and Amazon until 2025

Financial Times reports that a three-year rollover of the current €5.8 billion deal is imminent.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 May 2021, 4:50 PM
42 minutes ago 523 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5435517
The Premier League’s new TV deal is close to being announced.
Image: Naomi Baker/PA
The Premier League’s new TV deal is close to being announced.
The Premier League’s new TV deal is close to being announced.
Image: Naomi Baker/PA

A ROLLOVER OF the Premier League’s existing domestic television rights deal could be confirmed as early as Thursday.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that a three-year rollover of the current €5.8 billion (£5bn) deal with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon had been approved by the Premier League’s clubs from 2022 to 2025.

The British government has been consulted over the deal because of the private nature of the sale, and the Financial Times reports approval was granted on the condition that an extra €117 million (£100m) a season be paid in solidarity to the lower leagues.

The Premier League has declined to comment, but the PA news agency understands confirmation of the deal could potentially be as early as Thursday.

The news could give the strongest indication yet of the pay TV future for Premier League fans in Ireland. Sky and BT’s rights under the existing deal cover both the UK and the Irish markets. However, Amazon do not currently have any Irish broadcast rights with Premier Sports holding those rights instead.

The broadcasters shared 200 matches between them when stadiums were open as usual, with Sky broadcasting 128, BT 52 and Amazon 20 in the United Kingdom. 

The new deal would be a major boost to top-flight clubs who have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters estimated in March that the clubs would have lost nearly €2.3bn (£2bn) collectively by the end of this season as a consequence of the pandemic.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie