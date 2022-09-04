Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 4 September 2022
Advertisement

Premier League asks PGMOL to review VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle

West Ham were denied a late equaliser at Stamford Bridge while a Tyrick Mitchell own goal was chalked off at St James’ Park.

By Press Association Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 4:33 PM
26 minutes ago 897 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5857538

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has asked referees’ body PGMOL to review the controversial VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday.

West Ham were denied a late equaliser at Stamford Bridge as the Blues won 2-1, while the Magpies drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace after a Tyrick Mitchell own goal was ruled out at St James’ Park.

Both decisions were heavily criticised, with Hammers boss David Moyes branding VAR official Jarred Gillett unfit for duty after confronting referee Andy Madley.

The Premier League has now called for the matters to be investigated, the PA news agency understands.

Maxwel Cornet’s strike was chalked off after a VAR review in the London derby, with Jarrod Bowen deemed to have fouled Edouard Mendy as he attempted to reach a ball which was spilled by the goalkeeper.

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league-stamford-bridge David Moyes was furious to see West Ham’s late equaliser disallowed at Stamford Bridge (Steven Paston/PA). Source: PA

A furious Moyes said: “I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it. But I thought even if he goes to the TV there’s no way he’s overturning this, because this is a goal. It was a ridiculously bad decision.

“I’d question VAR today as much as the referee. But the referee should have stuck to his own guns. The sad thing is this is the level of the weak refereeing at the moment.

“Look, ultimately, I make loads of mistakes, referees can make loads of mistakes. But I would hope if the referee made a mistake, that’s why it’s corrected by VAR.

But if you’re saying today that the referee’s mistake was corrected by VAR, I’m saying I do not see that in a million years. And I’m actually more embarrassed for the guy who did the VAR than I am even for the referee.

“Because that’s telling me it’s someone who doesn’t understand football and probably shouldn’t be near it, if they think that was enough to send the referee to the screen.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was rather more measured in his reaction to seeing Mitchell’s own goal chalked off early in the second half.

Referee Michael Salisbury ruled it out for a foul by Joe Willock on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita but Howe said: “I didn’t think it should have been disallowed, personally, I thought it was a foul or a push on Joe Willock in the build-up to the ball coming in.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“Joe’s momentum is fixed at that point from his opponent, it then carries him into the goalkeeper.

“But without that push, there’s no way that Joe would have gone in with that force, so for me it’s not a foul. If anything, it’s a penalty if it’s not a goal, so I was very surprised with the outcome.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie