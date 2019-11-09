This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ciaran Clark on the mark again as Magpies battle for victory

There was more misery for West Ham and Southampton meanwhile.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 5:54 PM
43 minutes ago 1,478 Views 3 Comments
Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: Owen Humphreys
Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: Owen Humphreys

IRELAND DEFENDER Ciaran Clark scored the winner for Newcastle as Steve Bruce’s side fought back from a goal down against Bournemouth. 

Clark scrambled home the ball in the 52nd minute to clinch another crucial three points for the home side. 

The visitors went ahead in the first half thanks to a brilliantly worked corner routine and Harry Wilson’s crisp finish. DeAndre Yedlin equalised for the Magpies before Clark, called up by Mick McCarthy for the upcoming Ireland internationals, struck for the winner. 

West Ham’s misery continued as Burnley ended their own poor run with a thumping win at Turf Moor, meanwhile.

Strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood celebrated their new contracts with a goal apiece in the 3-0 win, with Wood having another chalked off by VAR.

The third goal was another calamity for Hammers keeper Roberto, who was given a vote of confidence by Manuel Pellegrini this week  following criticism of his performances in the absence of the injured Lukasz Fabianski.

Elsewhere, Marco Silva won the battle of the under-pressure managers as Everton piled more misery on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton with a 2-1 victory at St Mary’s.

Richarlison volleyed a 75th-minute winner to end the Toffees eight-match run without a Premier League away win and earn Silva a much-needed reprieve.

Saints, who have gone eight home matches without success, levelled through striker Danny Ings early in the second half after Tom Davies headed Everton ahead early on.

