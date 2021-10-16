Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 16 October 2021
Wolves stage stunning fightback to beat Aston Villa with three late goals

Southampton edged out Leeds elsewhere and Norwich claimed a precious point.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 5:25 PM
WOLVES CLAIMED AN astonishing derby win at Aston Villa after three goals in the final 10 minutes capped a stunning comeback.

Ruben Neves’ deflected free-kick snatched a 3-2 victory in injury time to settle a remarkable game which saw the visitors hit back from 2-0 down.

Romain Saiss and Conor Coady levelled for Bruno Lage’s side after Danny Ings and John McGinn had put Villa in control.

But the hosts imploded after Saiss pulled a goal back with 10 minutes left and could not cope as Wolves earned their fourth win in five games.

Victory lifted Wolves to eighth in the Premier League, moving them above Villa who sit 12th.

Meanwhile, Armando Broja struck his maiden Premier League goal as Southampton picked up an overdue first win of the season by deservedly beating Leeds 1-0 at St Mary’s.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed doubt ahead of kick-off about whether Chelsea loanee Broja was ready to start top-flight games.

But the Slough-born Albania striker responded in emphatic fashion, capping a scintillating display by powerfully finishing a flowing breakaway goal in the 53rd minute.

Victory for Southampton ended a nine-match winless league run dating back to last season to lift them a point above their below-par opponents.

Leeds – deprived of influential duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha due to injury and international commitments respectively – created little on the south coast and could have few complaints about the result.

Shane Long was an unused sub for the Saints. 

Norwich’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued as they were left to rue missed chances during a goalless draw with Brighton.

Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki were guilty of poor misses at Carrow Road, but Daniel Farke’s men did at least earn a second point of the campaign with another clean sheet to make it two games without defeat, having lost their first six matches back in the top flight.

Adam Idah was introduced as a 90th-minute sub while his international strike partner Aaron Connolly failed to make it off the bench for Brighton. Shane Duffy played the full game for the Seagulls, picking up a yellow card, while Andrew Omobamidele was an unused substitute for the Canaries.  

