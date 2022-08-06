Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 6 August 2022
Advertisement

Disappointment for Irish duo on debuts for new Premier League clubs

Nathan Collins and Gavin Bazunu couldn’t prevent their sides from losing, while Mark Travers helped Bournemouth to an opening day win.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 4:57 PM
29 minutes ago 3,580 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5834948
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins heads at goal during the Premier League match at Elland Road.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins heads at goal during the Premier League match at Elland Road.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins heads at goal during the Premier League match at Elland Road.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE WAS disappointment today for Irish internationals Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins, as they made their respective debuts for Southampton and Wolves.

Bazunu’s Saints were well beaten 4-1 away to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, while Collins started in Wolves’ 2-1 defeat against Leeds at Elland Road, with Irish youngsters Connor Ronan and Joe Hodge making the bench for the visitors.

It was a better day for Mark Travers, however, as he helped newly promoted Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 2-0.

Elsewhere, Newcastle continues their impressive end to last season with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, who were appearing in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

More to follow

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie