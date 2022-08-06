Disappointment for Irish duo on debuts for new Premier League clubs

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins heads at goal during the Premier League match at Elland Road.

THERE WAS disappointment today for Irish internationals Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins, as they made their respective debuts for Southampton and Wolves.

Bazunu’s Saints were well beaten 4-1 away to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, while Collins started in Wolves’ 2-1 defeat against Leeds at Elland Road, with Irish youngsters Connor Ronan and Joe Hodge making the bench for the visitors.

It was a better day for Mark Travers, however, as he helped newly promoted Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 2-0.

Elsewhere, Newcastle continues their impressive end to last season with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, who were appearing in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

