Bazunu helps Southampton to first win, Brentford brought back down to earth after Man United thrashing

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Gavin Bazunu started again as Southampton beat Leicester 2-1 to earn their first Premier League win of the season.

Elsewhere today, following last week’s stunning 4-0 win over Man United, Brentford suffered a 3-2 loss against Fulham.

In the other 3pm kick-offs, Everton earned a late point against Nottingham Forest to draw 1-1 and Crystal Palace overcame Aston Villa 3-1.

More to follow

