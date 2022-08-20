Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bazunu helps Southampton to first win, Brentford brought back down to earth after Man United thrashing

Meanwhile, Everton earned a late point against Nottingham Forest.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Gavin Bazunu started again as Southampton beat Leicester 2-1 to earn their first Premier League win of the season.

Elsewhere today, following last week’s stunning 4-0 win over Man United, Brentford suffered a 3-2 loss against Fulham.

In the other 3pm kick-offs, Everton earned a late point against Nottingham Forest to draw 1-1 and Crystal Palace overcame Aston Villa 3-1.

