Ireland's Ferguson impresses again, Kane makes it 20 for the season

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Evan Ferguson started and impressed again as Brighton drew 2-2 with Leeds in the Premier League today.

Sky Sports’ Alan McInally praised the 18-year-old’s all-round performance, citing his hold-up play and ability to use his body, while the Meath native also had a hand in the Seagulls’ second goal, which Jack Harrison turned into his own goal.

At 2-1, Roberto De Zerbi’s side attempted to see the game out and Ferguson was replaced by Danny Welbeck in the 68th minute, but Leeds fought back with Harrison’s equaliser earning them a point.

Leeds remain second from bottom but closed to within a point of safety after twice coming from behind.

Alexis Mac Allister put the Seagulls in front before Patrick Bamford levelled before the break.

Harrison then scored at both ends in the second half to leave Brighton still nine points off the top four, albeit with three games in hand.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane scored his 19th and 20th Premier League goals of the season, as Tottenham bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1.

Fifth-placed Liverpool are now six points adrift of the Champions League places after Kane ensured a tough week for Spurs ended on a high.

The England captain’s future has been a source of speculation after Tottenham crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League in the space a week.

Antonio Conte’s men had failed to score in their previous three games, but Kane ended that drought by rising highest to head in Pedro Porro’s cross.

Kane then coolly slotted home his first penalty since missing a crucial spot-kick in England’s World Cup quarter-final exit to France.

Conte named Richarlison in the starting line-up despite the Brazilian’s criticism of his coach after exiting Europe to AC Milan in midweek.

Richarlison made amends by teeing up Son Heung-min to fire in Spurs’ third.

Joe Worrall pulled a goal back for Forest, who then also had a stoppage-time penalty from Andre Ayew saved by Fraser Forster.

- Lineker sees Leicester lose -

Gary Lineker made the most of his absence from the BBC’s flagship football highlights programme Match of the Day to watch his beloved Leicester lose 3-1 against Chelsea.

Lineker was forced to “step back” from his presenting duties after comparing the UK government’s rhetoric towards refugees this week to Nazi-era Germany.

Leicester remain rooted in the relegation battle, just one point above the drop zone after a fifth consecutive defeat.

Ben Chilwell put Chelsea ahead early on against his former club before Patson Daka levelled.

But a sensational pass from Enzo Fernandez and finish from Kai Havertz put Chelsea back in front and Mateo Kovacic’s strike secured a third consecutive win for the Blues, who continue to lift the pressure on Graham Potter.

Everton moved out of the bottom three and up to 15th thanks to a third 1-0 win in four home games under Sean Dyche.

Dwight McNeil smashed in the only goal inside the first minute to end Brentford’s 12-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Manchester City can close to within two points of leaders Arsenal later when they travel to Crystal Palace in the late game.

Arsenal are not in action until Sunday when they face Fulham.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy