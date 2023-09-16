Late Late Show as Richarlison inspires Tottenham after difficult week and City stay top

Tottenham 2-1 Sheffield United

RICHARLISON ENDED A difficult week by coming off the bench to score and inspire Tottenham to a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Spurs were heading for their first Premier League defeat under Ange Postecoglou after Gustavo Hamer put the newly-promoted side 1-0 up in the 73rd minute in north London.

Postecoglou turned to Richarlison and the £60million (€69.63m) forward rewarded the faith of his head coach with a headed equaliser in the eighth minute of added time for only his second league goal since joining from Everton last summer.

There was still time for a grandstand finish and it arrived in the 10th minute of stoppage time when Richarlison set up Dejan Kulusevski to rifle home to make it four league wins in-a-row for Tottenham ahead of next weekend’s derby away to Arsenal.

It was a cruel ending for Sheffield United, who had Oli McBurnie sent off for a second yellow card before full-time and remain winless after five matches.

Tottenham were unchanged from their 5-2 victory at Burnley before the international break, which meant Richarlison was again restricted to a place on the bench after he revealed in midweek his desire to seek “psychological help” following a turbulent time on and off the pitch.

West Ham 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester City needed two late goals to put down a brave resistance from West Ham and seal a 3-1 win at the London Stadium to stay top of the table.

Bernardo Silva gave the champions the lead for the first time 14 minutes from the end after latching onto a superb pass from Julian Alvarez, before Erling Haaland completed the job with a well-taken finish as West Ham pressed for an equaliser.

Earlier James Ward-Prowse had given David Moyes’ side a first-half lead that had them on course to overtake City at the summit, heading home from Vladimir Coufal’s cross for his second goal since joining in the summer.

Jeremy Doku, making just his second start, levelled with an expertly taken individual effort seconds after half-time, as City took charge of a difficult situation to send the hosts to their first defeat of the season and maintain their own perfect start.

Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa scored two stoppage-time goals to complete a late turnaround as they won 3-1 against Crystal Palace, who were without their unwell manager Roy Hodgson.

Alamy Stock Photo Crystal Palace were without manager Roy Hodgson, who was feeling unwell. Alamy Stock Photo

The 76-year-old was taken ill on Saturday morning and did not travel to Villa Park, but looked like he was going to receive the perfect tonic as his side led through Odsonne Edouard’s early second-half goal.

But Jhon Duran fired home an exquisite equaliser in the 87th minute and then Douglas Luiz struck from the penalty spot in the eighth minute of added time after the decision had survived a rigorous pitchside monitor check by referee Darren England.

Leon Bailey’s goal two minutes later sealed what was a worthy victory for the hosts, who bossed the majority of the game.

It was their ninth home league win in-a-row, which equals their best post-war record as things continue to look up under Unai Emery.

Palace did not say how poorly their manager was before the game, but did confirm he would be in touch with first-team coaches Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington throughout the encounter.

Fulham 1-0 Luton Town

Luton remain pointless after Carlos Vinicius’ goal secured Fulham a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Substitute Vinicius opened his account for the season with his second-half strike which was enough for Marco Silva’s side to claim an important win weeks after they lost 5-1 at Manchester City.

A fourth defeat in-a-row will be a frustration for Rob Edwards as Luton now sit at the foot of the Premier League table after they failed to take their golden first-half opportunities.

Chiedozie Ogbene was a second-half substitute for Luton.