Saturday 30 March, 2019
Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March

Elsewhere there were wins for Leicester, Burnley and Southampton in the 3pm kick-offs.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 5:31 PM
49 minutes ago 2,297 Views 1 Comment
Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring from the spot against Huddersfield Town.
Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring from the spot against Huddersfield Town.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN WILL be playing in the Championship next year, after suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace.

Jan Siewert’s Huddersfield are now the second team ever to be relegated by March, after the 2008 Derby County team who amassed a total of 11 points during the season.

The Eagles, who have relieved some of their own relegation pressure with the win, have found goals hard to come by at home this season but were gifted the chance to break the deadlock when Juninho Bacuna carelessly fouled Wilfried Zaha in the 75th minute. 

Luka Milivojevic converted from the spot for his 10th goal of the season, easing the concerns of the home fans after an otherwise frustrating performance from their side.

Palace secured all three points in the 88th minute, Patrick van Aanholt showing his team-mates how to finish by slotting a low drive underneath goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

With Burnley and Southampton both winning on Saturday, Huddersfield now know they will drop down a level at the end of their second season in the top flight, with six games left to play.

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - Selhurst Park Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert applauds the fans after the game. Source: Isabel Infantes

Elsewhere, Wes Morgan struck for the second straight game and Jamie Vardy scored a header as Leicester City eased to a 2-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Having also netted against Burnley last time out and signed a new contract last week, Morgan continued a memorable spell with an early goal on Saturday.

Vardy sealed the victory eight minutes from time, as Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester won a third straight home game in the top flight for the first time since May 2017.

 Southampton moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium today too.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s solitary goal handed them a deserved win over their lacklustre hosts.

Brighton offered little in the way of an attacking threat but came close to securing an unlikely point 20 minutes from time when Martin Montoya thundered an effort against the post.

Chris Hughton’s men had won their previous two games and knew a third on the spin would have given them a glorious chance of securing their top-flight status for another season. As it is, they remain on 33 points, alongside Southampton, and still have work to do in their remaining eight games.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Brighton\s Shane Duffy reacts following their loss to Southampton. Source: Gareth Fuller

Burnley also moved five points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone with a 2-0 win at home to Wolves secured thanks to Conor Coady’s second-minute own goal and a late Dwight McNeil strike.

Sean Dyche’s side had lost their last four Premier League games to drop closer to the bottom three but on the day the Clarets boss marked his 300th game in charge they collected three precious points.

Clear chances were hard to find at Turf Moor on Saturday but Burnley’s fast start saw them nudge in front when Chris Wood’s shot bounced in off Coady after hitting the woodwork.

McNeil settled matters in the 77th minute after Ivan Cavaleiro wasted the best opportunity for Wolves, who remain seventh.

Saturday’s Premier League results

Fulham 0 – 2 Manchester City

Manchester United 2-1 Watford

Leicester City 2-0 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 2-0 Wolverhampton

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Southampton

The42 Team
The42 Team

