Friday 5 June, 2020
Premiership Rugby set to resume on 15 August

‘Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so,’ says Premiership Rugby chief executive.

By Niall Kelly Friday 5 Jun 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 578 Views No Comments
Exeter Chiefs (in white) led the Premiership table when the competition was suspended.
Image: Ashley Western
Image: Ashley Western

ENGLAND’S GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP is set to resume on 15 August, league officials confirmed on Thursday night.

Following the UK government green light for clubs to begin their return to training, the Premiership Rugby board met to agree a preferred restart date for the competition.

The 2019/20 season was suspended on 16 March with just 13 of the 22 regular season games played. The structure for the remainder of the season will be confirmed at a later date.

“Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday 15 August,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said in a statement.

“We won’t take risks with people’s health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to Stage 1, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return.

“Bearing that in mind, we look forward to the restart of the season.”

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss Dan Carter’s move to the Blues and Connacht’s sweeping summer clearout


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

