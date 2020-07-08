This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six Premiership rugby players test positive for Covid-19

A further four non-playing staff have also tested positive after 804 tests on Monday.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,688 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5144940

SIX PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS have tested positive for Covid-19 with a further four non-playing staff also testing positive following official testing, Premiership Rugby has confirmed.

The positive results come from 804 tests on Premiership players and club staff on Monday as the English league looks to continue moving towards a return to playing on 15 August.

Premiership Rugby has not named the players, staff, or clubs involved in the positive tests but stated that those who tested positive and their “close contacts” will now isolate.

The Premiership clubs moved into ‘Stage Two’ of their resumption of collective training this week, which involved close-contact training in small groups and some scrum training.

leicester-tigers-v-sale-sharks-gallagher-premiership-welford-road Premiership Rugby has planned a 15 August resumption for the league. Source: PA

The Premiership is due to resume its 2019/20 season on 15 August and these positive tests have not resulted in any announcement of a change to that plan.

“Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday, 6 July, 804 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme,” reads the Premiership Rugby statement.

“Of these, 10 people have tested positive. Of those 10, six were players and four non-playing staff.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive, and their close contacts, will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

“Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided.

“The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.”

All four provinces in Ireland have returned to pre-season training in recent weeks, after 258 tests on professional players and staff returned zero positive tests.

Training in recent weeks in Ireland has involved daily health questionnaires and temperature checks.

Irish rugby plans to resume on the weekend of 22/23 August with inter-provincial Pro14 fixtures behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie