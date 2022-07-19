Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Advertisement

Next season's Premiership final brought forward to aid England's World Cup preparations

The fixture schedule for the 2022/23 Premiership season has been confirmed.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 983 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5821103
Leicester are away to Exeter on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premiership season.
Leicester are away to Exeter on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premiership season.
Leicester are away to Exeter on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premiership season.

LEICESTER WILL BEGIN their defence of the Gallagher Premiership title against Exeter at Sandy Park next season.

Tigers were crowned champions for the first time since 2013 when Freddie Burns’ late drop goal gave them victory over Saracens at Twickenham two months ago.

Saracens have a bye in the opening round of 9-11 September, but then kick off their domestic campaign by travelling to Harlequins.

The season begins on 9 September with a Friday night West Country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate, while Sale host Northampton.

It will be new Bath head coach Johann Van Graan’s first Premiership game in charge since joining from Munster as he sets about revitalising a club that finished bottom of the league last term.

The Premiership final takes place on 27 May – three weeks earlier than this year – in order to assist England boss Eddie Jones with 2023 World Cup preparations.

Premiership Rugby confirmed that in addition to live BT Sport coverage, the Twickenham showpiece will be broadcast live on ITV’s main channel for the first time.

There is a fortnight between the Premiership play-offs and final due to Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup finals being played in Dublin on 19 and 20 May.

League games are scheduled on two of the three World Rugby-sanctioned autumn Test weekends in November, while Premiership action also clashes with all but one of five Guinness Six Nations weekends between early February and mid-March.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick said: “We are very excited for the new Gallagher Premiership season and the challenges that come with being a part of one of rugby’s most competitive leagues.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Kicking off our campaign away from home against a quality outfit like Exeter will be a great opportunity to test ourselves from the opening round against a side of their calibre.”

And former Munster boss Van Graan added: “We are relishing the opportunity to open the season with a local derby. Before then, there is a lot of hard work to be done by everyone at the club, and we will continue to build towards that first round.”

Opening Premiership fixtures: September 9 – Bristol v Bath, Sale v Northampton; September 10 – Exeter v Leicester, London Irish v Worcester, Newcastle v Harlequins; September 11 – Gloucester v Wasps.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie