Premiership opts for two-week break as Top 14 quickly rearranges games

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY HAS announced a two-week break as it opts against the hopes of several clubs who wanted to bring two rounds of the competition forward in the wake of EPCR suspending the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam was among those to suggest that Premiership Rugby should use the two newly-available weekends to get two more rounds of fixtures played but an official statement has confirmed the two-week break.

“The welfare of everyone involved in Premiership Rugby is crucial to us and this break in the season gives us the chance to hand some much-needed rest to our hard-working players, management, staff and match officials,” said Premiership Rugby.

Meanwhile, the LNR has moved quickly to fill the next fortnight with Top 14 games.

Four postponed fixtures have already been rescheduled for this coming weekend, 16/17 January, with the LNR confirming that it is also moving forward with plans to play a round of games in two weekends’ time on 23/24 January.

The Guinness Pro14 is also set to use these two weekends to play out previously postponed fixtures, with a statement expected this evening.