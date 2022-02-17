All-Ireland hurling winning captain stars as Pres win Munster senior cup rugby semi-final

BEN O’CONNOR WAS the star of the show as Presentation Brothers College defeated local rivals Christian Brothers College 21-19, after a dramatic finish to today’s Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-final at Musgrave Park.

O’Connor, a star at centre-back when he captained Cork to the All-Ireland minor hurling title last year, pounced for a late try and then nailed the match-winning conversion from the touchline to secure the spoils for PBC.

They trailed 19-7 with ten minutes remaining but a Sean Condon try kick-started their recovery, O’Connor adding the conversion from a similar spot on the left-wing where he would find his range for the winning kick.

70 Mins PBC 21-19 CBC

PBC have won it! An unbelievable display from the players showing great character to come back from behind. Roll on the final on Paddy's week #TTID ⚫🟣 — Pres Rugby™ (@pbcrugby) February 17, 2022

Ben O'Connor in action for the Cork minor hurlers last year.

Ben O'Connor celebrates at the final whistle with team-mate Danny Sheahan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Fionn Roussel had grabbed the opening try of the game for PBC, which O’Connor converted in the 24th minute, but then CBC took control. The teams were level 7-7 at the break thanks to a Jack Casey try which was converted by Daire Burke.

CBC maintained that momentum as the second half commenced with Ben Lynch’s try pushing them 12-7 clear before Burke bagged their third try, adding the conversion himself and firmly putting his team in the driving seat, until O’Connor inspired the PBC revival.

PBC will be bidding for their 31st title in the final where they will take on the winners of the other semi-final that features Crescent College against Bandon Grammar.

