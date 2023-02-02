Historic President's Cup clash between Shelbourne and Athlone Town set in stone

2022 DOUBLE CHAMPIONS Shelbourne and league and cup runners-up Athlone Town will face off in the first-ever President’s Cup game for Irish women’s football.

The 2023 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season will kick off with this historic encounter at Athlone Town Stadium on Saturday, 25 February [KO 4pm, live on LOI TV].

It was confirmed today that this will be added to the annual fixture list, and follows on from the men’s version between league champions Shamrock Rovers and FAI Cup holders Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday, 10 February.

The President’s Cup is supported by Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins, as has been the case with the men’s edition since 2014.

President’s Cup to kick off 2023 #LOIW season 🙌



𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐯 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞

🗓️ | Saturday, February 25th

📍 | Athlone Town Stadium

⏰ | KO 16:00

💻 | LIVE on LOITV — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) February 2, 2023

“It is fantastic to have Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins endorse this President’s Cup for the Women’s Premier Division,” FAI President Gerry McAnaney said.

“The President has always been a fervent supporter and terrific ambassador for Irish football.

“This fixture is a welcome addition to the League of Ireland calendar and it will showcase the quality of our domestic game, which continues to grow on the back of a memorable season last year.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO President Michael D. Higgins at the 2022 Evoke.ie FAI Women's Cup final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“As part of the rebrand of the League of Ireland, we want to mirror the promotion of the game equally across the men’s and women’s divisions. This game allows us to do just that and we are excited to see both Athlone Town and Shelbourne in action to help us launch the 2023 season.”

The League officially gets underway on 4 March, with a massive few months ahead for women’s football as Vera Pauw’s Ireland prepare for their first-ever major tournament in the 2023 World Cup.