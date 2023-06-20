'It's so infuriating' - Star players hit out at conditions as strike action considered

INTER-COUNTY LADIES football and camogie panels have revealed they did contemplate full strike action as they get set to play the rest of the 2023 championship “under protest”,

24 senior players stood united at a landmark press conference in Dublin yesterday morning, including high-profile names like All-Ireland winners Vikki Wall and Carla Rowe.

A striking sight, but the grim severity of the situation as they followed the past actions of their Ireland women soccer and rugby counterparts and male GAA teams such as Cork in 2007/08.

Female players feel they are being treated like “second-class citizens” and are no longer willing to wait for minimum standards like travel expenses, gear, nutrition, physio and S&C.

Speaking at the event at the Radisson Blu Airport Hotel, Dublin camogie captain Aisling Maher admitted that immediate strike action was considered.

“I think when we get to a position where we are being forced to sit here in front of media and address this in the middle if our championship, (it) is reflective of just how seriously we are taking this.

“Obviously we train and play because we want to be playing matches. Striking from the game is probably the last thing that anyone wants to do when they give as much time and energy to the set-up as we do.

“But we are playing this championship under protest and if we don’t see improvement under the circumstances and don’t feel that we are being listened to and that our National Governing Bodies are interacting with us and helping to improve our circumstances, then we will be forced into a position of protest.”

The main message from the press conference was for the LGFA, Camogie Association and GAA to communicate and work together, and that this is not a criticism of individual county boards.

“Obviously our priority here is to come to some sort of resolution so the exact protest is not something we have discussed at any length or agreed as a collective,” Maher added.

“We have seen examples in the male game of things they have been pushed to whether that is delaying start times, not speaking to media. Things we’ve seen in the GAA are all viable options to us if we get forced into that position. But definitely our priority is to try and get this issue solved and to find resolution without getting to that point.”

GPA chief Tom Parsons argued that a “passive strike” is already underway as female players have opted out due to inequal treatment and costs. “It’s hugely disappointing that in 2023 we are still talking about the disparity and the lack of equality that we see between male and female players in an amateur game,” the former Mayo footballer said.

“This is an amateur game, this is not big contracts and this is not asking for contracts. This is to ensure that players don’t incur the cost and are not evaluating their social circumstances or the financial prowess of their parents or family as a decision to play the game.”

Ben Brady / INPHO A full view of yesterday's press conference. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Vikki Wall was a prominent voice throughout. The Meath star spoke about the 2021 and 2022 All-Ireland champions’ struggles with pitch access this year and the unavailability of physio access at training, leaving players “significantly out of pocket”. “We’re not willing to accept it any more,” she deadpanned.

She later explained that only new panel members received gear this season and told of one player having to wear someone else’s shorts for their first inter-county game.

Wall is currently balancing her inter-county commitments with AFLW life in North Melbourne, so is well-versed to address the “huge disparity” and push/pull factor.

“When you go away [to Australia] and you’re left wanting for nothing, you turn up to training and there’s six physios there, a lot of S&Cs and you’re covered on all bases, it does make you question it when you’re putting in the exact same hours over in Ireland.

“If you’re making a pros and cons list when you’re making a decision — and if you were to compare what a male inter-county player gets to what a female inter-county player gets, frustrating is a PC term to use for it to be honest.

“It’s so infuriating that we are putting in serious efforts to be taken seriously as elite athletes for our national sport. It’s not a case of asking about mileage percentage and things like that, we’re not even being listened to at the moment.

“There’s not even a chance to discuss solutions. If you put it in black and white — they’re getting 20 things and we’re getting zero essentially.”

Carla Rowe took the microphone at one point. The Dublin star echoed the sentiments that they didn’t want to take this action but needed to call for “a basic” in equality.

“From a Dublin perspective we are very lucky that we have one of the more looked after set-ups but that’s purely down to luck and that’s not good enough anymore,” she said.

“It’s not good enough that we’ve got junior teams…I’ve heard stories today, who are falling over pot holes and rabbit holes in pitches and doing their ACLs and they’re out for nine months because they’re playing a sport they love.

“They are going out and doing something they love but are not looked after well enough. Enough is enough, and we have to take a stance on that.”

The Cavan ladies footballers did so amidst an expenses row and that recent dispute — detailed by Neasa Byrd — and the horrendous situation in Kildare camogie were referenced throughout.

Waterford camogie skipper Niamh Rockett also spoke about following in the footsteps of her brother Eddie, who represented the Déise in both football and hurling.

“I used to go to his trainings and watch his matches and I was excited to play. I eventually get to the elite level of playing senior camogie and it’s a stark contrast in nutrition, facilities, gear and how well they are looked after.

“And that was 10 years ago so I don’t see a whole pile has improved substantially since then.

“It’s just time for change, we want a better standard for everyone and the young girls playing camogie and football. The time is now — and it’s not just an option anymore, it’s a necessity.”

That was the overriding theme of the morning. “The solutions that we are talking about cannot be achieved individually,” Parsons added. “The only way they can be achieved is collectively by the three Associations and the sharing of resources.”

Watch this space.