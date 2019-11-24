This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pressure grows on Jonathan Woodgate and Robbie Keane, as Boro go 10 games without a win

They let a two-goal lead slip against Hull City after Marvin Johnson saw red for a careless challenge on Eric Lichaj.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 2:50 PM
25 minutes ago 1,096 Views 1 Comment
Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate (centre) on the touchline with assistant Robbie Keane (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate (centre) on the touchline with assistant Robbie Keane (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

HULL CITY came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at struggling 10-man Middlesbrough in Sunday’s early Championship clash at the Riverside Stadium.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side were two goals ahead and in comfortable control after goals from Marcus Tavernier and Ashley Fletcher, but a red card for Marvin Johnson swung the match in Hull’s favour.

Jarrod Bowen struck twice after the break to secure a point for the visitors, who are up to 14th in the table.

Tavernier struck with just seven minutes played before Fletcher finished a fine move involving strike-partner Britt Assombalonga, only for Johnson’s reckless lunge on Eric Lichaj to leave Boro a man down before the interval.

Hull were much-improved in the second half and earned a point with two Bowen goals in the space of four minutes, and they could have snatched a win had they been more clinical in the closing stages.

Boro are now without a win in 10 Championship matches, but they do at least climb out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The result, however, will do little to reduce pressure on Woodgate and assistant Robbie Keane amid the side’s disappointing start to the campaign.

