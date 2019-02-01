This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish international trio feature as Preston and Derby share the spoils

Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Richard Keogh were all in Championship action this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Feb 2019, 10:18 PM
Preston North End's Alan Browne in pursuit of Tom Lawrence of Derby County.
Image: Martin Rickett
Preston North End's Alan Browne in pursuit of Tom Lawrence of Derby County.
Preston North End's Alan Browne in pursuit of Tom Lawrence of Derby County.
Image: Martin Rickett

HARRY WILSON HIT the woodwork twice but Sean Maguire and Paul Gallagher failed to capitalise on chances as Preston North End played out a goalless draw at home to Derby County this evening.

Preston, buoyed by back-to-back wins away from home in the Championship, were dominant for large periods of the clash at Deepdale. But Alex Neil’s side could not find a way through, with Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos mostly untested despite a barrage of 23 attempts on his goal.

Former Cork City attacker Maguire was one of three Irish internationals involved in the game. Alan Browne was in midfield for Preston, while Derby had Richard Keogh in defence.

Maguire had six shots while Gallagher fired a further three efforts, with the latter also failing to make the most of set-piece deliveries.

Wilson was denied by the crossbar in the 11th minute and he also struck Declan Rudd’s post in the first half, but it was Derby who were holding on in the closing stages.

Aside from the Liverpool loanee, injury-hit Derby offered little and Frank Lampard’s neutralised play-off hopefuls missed the chance to move up to fifth in the Championship.

