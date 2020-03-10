This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Preston boss gives backing to 'excellent' Maguire despite ongoing goal drought

He hasn’t scored since 10 December but Alex Neil is keeping faith with the Ireland striker.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 3:17 PM
18 minutes ago 271 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5040171
Sean Maguire has endured a frustrating dry spell in front of goal for Preston North End.
Image: Martin Rickett
Sean Maguire has endured a frustrating dry spell in front of goal for Preston North End.
Sean Maguire has endured a frustrating dry spell in front of goal for Preston North End.
Image: Martin Rickett

PRESTON NORTH END manager Alex Neil has expressed confidence that Sean Maguire will soon find himself back among the goals as the Republic of Ireland striker bids to bring an end to his current barren spell.

Maguire struck the woodwork twice last weekend as Preston went down 3-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

The 25-year-old has now gone three months without a goal, having not scored in his last 16 games – a run that stretches back to 10 December.

However, he continues to feature prominently for his club, with Saturday’s 90-minute outing against QPR marking his 35th appearance of the season, 31 of which have been starts.

“It has been testing for Sean but I would like to think the amount of times I’ve played him shows the amount of faith I have in him,” Neil said of Maguire in the Lancashire Post.

“Sean puts in a great shift for the team and I think he has got goals in him. Recently he has been really unfortunate – the QPR game summed it up for him.”

Maguire, who scored his first senior international goal against New Zealand in November, will hope that his ongoing drought won’t cost him a place in the Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia, which is due to be named on Friday.

The Kilkenny native will look to break his duck when Preston resume their bid for promotion with a trip to relegation threatened Luton Town on Saturday.

Despite losing four of their last five games in the Championship, Alex Neil’s side continue to occupy the final play-off place.

Neil added: “What I expect from players is to go out and do your best. If you do your best I can’t ask anymore. Sean does that and that is why he plays nearly every week. He’s just been unfortunate.

“As a striker and a forward in general, you go through spells where you score goals and then through dry patches. You hit the post, hit the bar, then what happens is one goes in off your backside and you go on a little run.

“At the start of the season he scored three in six, there was no problem with Sean then. On Saturday until we went two up front, I thought he was excellent. His movement was good, his link-up play – in terms of retaining the ball and popping it off – was good. Sean’s movement down the sides caused problems, he kept things alive for us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie