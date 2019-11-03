This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish duo Browne and Maguire help Preston go top of Championship for first time in 13 years

Alex Neil’s side took pole position in the second tier following a victory over Charlton.

By AFP Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,279 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4877487
The Republic of Ireland stars played the full game for Preston North End.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
The Republic of Ireland stars played the full game for Preston North End.
The Republic of Ireland stars played the full game for Preston North End.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

IRISH DUO ALAN Browne and Sean Maguire both featured for Preston North End as they climbed up to the top of the Championship table following a 1-0 win over Charlton.

Both players completed the full 90 minutes for the victorious Lilywhites, while Irish midfielder Josh Cullen played from the start for Charlton.

On the eve of the match, Preston had refused bottom-of-the-table Stoke permission to talk to their manager Neil with the Scot reiterating his commitment to the club.

And Neil will continue to target a promotion push rather than a battle to survive as his side moved ahead of Leeds and Swansea at the top of the table on goal difference for the first time in 13 years.

The only goal of a bad-tempered encounter came just before the hour mark when Jason Pearce barged into Jayden Stockley as they challenged for a cross from the left.

Gallagher hammered home the resulting penalty and nearly set up a second moments later when his corner was met by Tom Barkhuizen, who could not turn the ball home.

One goal was enough, though, as Charlton missed their chance to level deep into stoppage time Ben Purrington was unable to force the ball home after Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd flapped at a corner.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

- © AFP 2019 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

