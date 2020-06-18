PRO14 set to resume in August

An end-game for the interrupted season has been announced.

THE GUINNESS PRO14 has targeted 22 August as the restart date for the interrupted 2019/20 season, with the competition to be completed in an abbreviated format.

The altered format will feature two rounds of derby games in the final two weeks of August, which will help determine the identity of semi-finalists.

The semi-finals are set to take place on Saturday, 5 September, with the final a week later.

The new format cuts the season from 21 rounds of games to 15, with games postponed prior to the competition’s suspension in March declared as 0-0 draws.

This means Ulster’s away tie with Benetton has been declared a draw, as has Zebre vs Ospreys. All four sides will have two points added to their points totals.

The league say the derby fixtures in Ireland have yet to be confirmed, although the IRFU have pencilled in games for the Aviva Stadium on 22 and 23 August.

The derby fixtures in Italy, Scotland and South Africa will see the two teams from each territory play back-to-back fixtures.

The top two sides in each conference will qualify for the semi-finals, with Leinster, Ulster, Edinburgh and Munster the four sides occupying those positions at the moment.

A venue for the final has yet to be announced, and the league have also yet to finalise kick-off times for the final rounds of games.

The league have provisionally set 3 October as the start date for the 2020/21 season.

European places for next season, meanwhile, will be decided by the table as it stands at the moment.

Pro14 Proposed Game Rounds

Round 14: Saturday, 22 August

Round 15: Saturday, 29 August

Semi-Finals: Saturday, 5 September

Final: Saturday, 12 September