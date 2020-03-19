PRO14 suspend season indefinitely and lay out criteria for return

The domestic season has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

THE ORGANISERS OF the Guinness PRO14 season have suspended the season indefinitely, cancelled the scheduled final in Cardiff on 20 June and drawn up a list of criteria that must be met before they set a date for the re-commencing of the season.

Celtic Rugby DAC met by teleconference this week and decided on the above course of action, and say that they will consider a range of proposals to complete the season at a later date.

With the decider at the Cardiff City Stadium now off, the league say that if any final is staged, it will be hosted by the side with the best record in the competition.

The competition will not kick off again, however, until the following criteria are met across Wales, Scotland, Italy, South Africa and the island of Ireland:

Public Health Authorities cease to prohibit the resumption of sport and group training.

Travel restrictions between our territories are lifted.

No forced isolation or quarantine orders are in force when visiting our territories.

Player welfare is safeguarded, including requirement for a suitable pre-recommencement training period, to be established in conjunction with the high-performance personnel at our participating unions and teams.

Mass gatherings are currently outlawed in Ireland until 29 March but the ban is expected to stretch into April at least.

Those who have bought tickets to the final will be given automatic refunds.

Full information on refunds will be available on the PRO14 website in the next 24 hours.