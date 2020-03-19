This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PRO14 suspend season indefinitely and lay out criteria for return

Organisers have also cancelled the Cardiff-staged final on 20 June.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 7:26 PM
24 minutes ago 779 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5051975
The domestic season has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
The domestic season has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.
The domestic season has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

THE ORGANISERS OF the Guinness PRO14 season have suspended the season indefinitely, cancelled the scheduled final in Cardiff on 20 June and drawn up a list of criteria that must be met before they set a date for the re-commencing of the season. 

Celtic Rugby DAC met by teleconference this week and decided on the above course of action, and say that they will consider a range of proposals to complete the season at a later date.

With the decider at the Cardiff City Stadium now off, the league say that if any final is staged, it will be hosted by the side with the best record in the competition. 

The competition will not kick off again, however, until the following criteria are met across Wales, Scotland, Italy, South Africa and the island of Ireland:

  • Public Health Authorities cease to prohibit the resumption of sport and group training.
  • Travel restrictions between our territories are lifted.
  • No forced isolation or quarantine orders are in force when visiting our territories.
  • Player welfare is safeguarded, including requirement for a suitable pre-recommencement training period, to be established in conjunction with the high-performance personnel at our participating unions and teams.

Mass gatherings are currently outlawed in Ireland until 29 March but the ban is expected to stretch into April at least. 

Those who have bought tickets to the final will be given automatic refunds. 

Full information on refunds will be available on the PRO14 website in the next 24 hours.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie