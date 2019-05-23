Jack Carty named out-half in Pro14 Dream Team

THE DREAM TEAM for the Pro14′s 2018/19 season was unveiled this evening, with seven Irish-based players included in the top XV.

Three players make the side for a second year running: second row combination Scott Fardy and Tadhg Beirne with Ulster’s John Cooney earning himself the scrum-half slot again

Cooney’s former Connacht team-mate Jack Carty takes the number 10 role ahead of Glasgow’s Adam Hastings after a brilliant season which also featured his first international cap.

The Sportsground also provides the Dream Team openside with Colby Fainga’a named at 7 alongside Peter O’Mahony and Edinburgh’s Bill Mata.

McCloskey performs an unsung role as Cooney kicks for Ulster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey completes the Irish contingent, seeing off tough competition from nominees Bundee Aki and Willis Halaholo (see the full list of nominees here) after powering a resurgent season for Ulster under Dan McFarland.

With minimum-appearance considerations in play, Pro14 finalists Glasgow match Leinster’s single call-up to the Dream Team as tighthead prop Zander Fagerson gets the nod.

Pro14 2018/19 Dream Team

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

5. Scott Fardy (Leinster)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

7. Colby Fainga’a (Connacht)

8. Bill Mata (Edinburgh)

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

10. Jack Carty (Connacht)

11. Rabz Maxwane (Toyota Cheetahs)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

13. Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues)

14. Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby)

15. Dan Evans (Ospreys)

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:

