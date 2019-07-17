This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cullen's Leinster to open Pro14 title defence with a trip to Italy

Competiton organisers have confirmed dates and kick-off times all the way up to round 20.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 1:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,873 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4728219

LEINSTER WILL OPEN their Guinness Pro14 title defence with a trip to Italy to face Benetton on Saturday 28 September.

Leo Cullen’s men welcome the Ospreys to the RDS the following Friday, 4 October, before Edinburgh visit Dublin on 11 October, with the first break weekend following on 18/19 October. 

Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter celebrate after winning the Guinness PRO14 Final Leinster lifted the 2018/19 trophy back in May. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Pro14 organisers have released the fixture list for the 2019/20 campaign – which starts later due to the Rugby World Cup in Japan – with dates and kick-off times confirmed all the way up to round 20.

Johann van Graan’s Munster face the Dragons in their opening game of the season on Saturday 28 September, with a 3pm kick-off among the 30 games scheduled for that time slot in the new campaign – a 75% increase on last season.

The southern province then head on tour to South Africa to take on the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs on the following two weekends.

Andy Friend’s second season in charge of Connacht begins with a visit to Scarlets on Saturday 28 September, with a home tie at the Sportground against Benetton on 5 October and an away clash with the Dragons on 11 October.

Meanwhile, Dan McFarland’s Ulster will be at home on the opening night of the season, welcoming the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium on Friday 27 September before they too head to South Africa for clashes against the Cheetahs – who now have Ruan Pienaar in their ranks – on 5 October and the Southern Kings on 12 October.

The first inter-provincial derby of the Pro14 season sees Connacht host Leinster on 8 November, with Ulster visiting Munster the day after.

Further inter-provincial ties take place on 20/21 December, 27/28 December and 3/4 January.

 

Leinster will welcome Munster to the Aviva Stadium on 18 April in what should be another well-attended clash.

The very first fixture of the new Pro14 campaign will see the Cheetahs host last season’s beaten finalists, Glasgow Warriors, on Friday 27 September [KO 6.05pm Irish time].

Details on the knock-out stages have yet to be confirmed by the Pro14, with the final set to take place in Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.

This season’s Pro14 will be screened live by eir Sport, TG4, FreeSports UK, Premier Sports, SuperSport, S4C, and DAZN. 

You can view the full 2019/20 Guinness Pro14 fixture list here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie