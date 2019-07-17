Cullen's Leinster to open Pro14 title defence with a trip to Italy

LEINSTER WILL OPEN their Guinness Pro14 title defence with a trip to Italy to face Benetton on Saturday 28 September.

Leo Cullen’s men welcome the Ospreys to the RDS the following Friday, 4 October, before Edinburgh visit Dublin on 11 October, with the first break weekend following on 18/19 October.

Leinster lifted the 2018/19 trophy back in May. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Pro14 organisers have released the fixture list for the 2019/20 campaign – which starts later due to the Rugby World Cup in Japan – with dates and kick-off times confirmed all the way up to round 20.

Johann van Graan’s Munster face the Dragons in their opening game of the season on Saturday 28 September, with a 3pm kick-off among the 30 games scheduled for that time slot in the new campaign – a 75% increase on last season.

The southern province then head on tour to South Africa to take on the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs on the following two weekends.

Andy Friend’s second season in charge of Connacht begins with a visit to Scarlets on Saturday 28 September, with a home tie at the Sportground against Benetton on 5 October and an away clash with the Dragons on 11 October.

Meanwhile, Dan McFarland’s Ulster will be at home on the opening night of the season, welcoming the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium on Friday 27 September before they too head to South Africa for clashes against the Cheetahs – who now have Ruan Pienaar in their ranks – on 5 October and the Southern Kings on 12 October.

The first inter-provincial derby of the Pro14 season sees Connacht host Leinster on 8 November, with Ulster visiting Munster the day after.

Further inter-provincial ties take place on 20/21 December, 27/28 December and 3/4 January.

Leinster will welcome Munster to the Aviva Stadium on 18 April in what should be another well-attended clash.

The very first fixture of the new Pro14 campaign will see the Cheetahs host last season’s beaten finalists, Glasgow Warriors, on Friday 27 September [KO 6.05pm Irish time].

Details on the knock-out stages have yet to be confirmed by the Pro14, with the final set to take place in Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.

This season’s Pro14 will be screened live by eir Sport, TG4, FreeSports UK, Premier Sports, SuperSport, S4C, and DAZN.

You can view the full 2019/20 Guinness Pro14 fixture list here.

