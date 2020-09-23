BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Monday Night Rugby comes to Pro14 for 2020/21 season as new fixtures announced

Leinster open their title defence at the RDS while Munster kick off the Monday Night Rugby era at Thomond.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 2:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,346 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5212956
Leinster are reigning Pro14 champions.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Leinster are reigning Pro14 champions.
Leinster are reigning Pro14 champions.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MONDAY NIGHT RUGBY is on the cards for the upcoming 2020/21 Guinness Pro14 season with the new fixture schedule announced this afternoon.

The competition will break new ground as it introduces prime-time rugby on Mondays, with the beginning of the new campaign less than two weeks away.

Thomond Park will host the first of these Monday night showdowns when Munster welcome Cardiff Blues to Limerick on 26 October [KO 8.15pm] for Round 3.

The news comes after dates and times were confirmed for the first eight weeks of Pro14 action today, with 14 Monday night fixtures taking place between Rounds 3 and 8 as a preventative measure against direct clashes with the extended international calendar.

On opening night — Friday, 2 October — defending champions Leinster will entertain Dragons in Dublin’s RDS Arena while Ulster host Bennetton [both live on eir Sport and Premier Sports, Leinster game also on TG4]. 

On the Saturday, Scarlets and Munster go head-to-head [live on Premier Sports and eir Sport], as Connacht welcome Glasgow Warriors to the west of Ireland [live on TG4, eir Sport and Premier Sports].

Elsewhere that weekend, Zebre and Cardiff Blues, and Edinburgh and Ospreys lock horns.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leo Cullen’s Leinster then face Bennetton away and Zebre at home in the following weeks, while the southern province entertain Edinburgh at Thomond before the landmark Monday Night Rugby showdown against Cardiff.

Ulster travel to Ospreys for Round 2, while Connacht are in action in the Welsh capital.

Full fixture details can be viewed here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie