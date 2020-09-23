Monday Night Rugby comes to Pro14 for 2020/21 season as new fixtures announced

MONDAY NIGHT RUGBY is on the cards for the upcoming 2020/21 Guinness Pro14 season with the new fixture schedule announced this afternoon.

The competition will break new ground as it introduces prime-time rugby on Mondays, with the beginning of the new campaign less than two weeks away.

Thomond Park will host the first of these Monday night showdowns when Munster welcome Cardiff Blues to Limerick on 26 October [KO 8.15pm] for Round 3.

The news comes after dates and times were confirmed for the first eight weeks of Pro14 action today, with 14 Monday night fixtures taking place between Rounds 3 and 8 as a preventative measure against direct clashes with the extended international calendar.

On opening night — Friday, 2 October — defending champions Leinster will entertain Dragons in Dublin’s RDS Arena while Ulster host Bennetton [both live on eir Sport and Premier Sports, Leinster game also on TG4].

On the Saturday, Scarlets and Munster go head-to-head [live on Premier Sports and eir Sport], as Connacht welcome Glasgow Warriors to the west of Ireland [live on TG4, eir Sport and Premier Sports].

PRO14 has introduced Monday Night Rugby for the 2020/21 season.



First such fixture is Munster v Cardiff Blues in Thomond Park on Monday 26 October.



14 Monday night fixtures in total between Rounds 3 and 8. — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) September 23, 2020

Elsewhere that weekend, Zebre and Cardiff Blues, and Edinburgh and Ospreys lock horns.

Leo Cullen’s Leinster then face Bennetton away and Zebre at home in the following weeks, while the southern province entertain Edinburgh at Thomond before the landmark Monday Night Rugby showdown against Cardiff.

Ulster travel to Ospreys for Round 2, while Connacht are in action in the Welsh capital.

Full fixture details can be viewed here.

