How your province warmed up for Europe and all the Pro14 action from the weekend

Munster's Darren Sweetnam after touching down for a try.

ROUND 18 OF the Pro14 saw Conference B leaders Leinster drop points on the road.

Leo Cullen’s experimental side lost out to Edinburgh on Friday night, but there was better news for the other three provinces — who all recorded home victories.

At the Sportsground, Jack Carty was sprung from the bench to help Connacht overcome Benetton thanks to a late converted try.

Ulster moved into second in Conference B after their bonus-point win over the Southern Kings on Saturday, meaning they are unbeaten in seven ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final showdown with Leinster in five days’ time.

Meanwhile, Munster had to battle hard and call upon the strength of their squad to see off Zebre. Johann van Graan’s men head to Murrayfield for a European last-eight clash with Edinburgh on Saturday.

Edinburgh 28-11 Leinster

Connacht 29-14 Benetton Rugby

Cardiff Blues 41-17 Scarlets

Munster 31-12 Zebre

Ulster 33-19 Southern Kings

Glasgow Warriors 35-17 Cheetahs

Ospreys 29-20 Newport Dragons

