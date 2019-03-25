This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How your province warmed up for Europe and all the Pro14 action from the weekend

We’ve got a full round of highlights as three Irish sides claimed wins, while Leinster went down to Edinburgh.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Mar 2019, 12:09 PM
Munster's Darren Sweetnam after touching down for a try.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Munster's Darren Sweetnam after touching down for a try.
Munster's Darren Sweetnam after touching down for a try.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ROUND 18 OF the Pro14 saw Conference B leaders Leinster drop points on the road. 

Leo Cullen’s experimental side lost out to Edinburgh on Friday night, but there was better news for the other three provinces — who all recorded home victories. 

At the Sportsground, Jack Carty was sprung from the bench to help Connacht overcome Benetton thanks to a late converted try. 

Ulster moved into second in Conference B after their bonus-point win over the Southern Kings on Saturday, meaning they are unbeaten in seven ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final showdown with Leinster in five days’ time. 

Meanwhile, Munster had to battle hard and call upon the strength of their squad to see off Zebre. Johann van Graan’s men head to Murrayfield for a European last-eight clash with Edinburgh on Saturday. 

Edinburgh 28-11 Leinster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Connacht 29-14 Benetton Rugby

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Cardiff Blues 41-17 Scarlets

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Munster 31-12 Zebre

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ulster 33-19 Southern Kings 

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Glasgow Warriors 35-17 Cheetahs

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ospreys 29-20 Newport Dragons

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

