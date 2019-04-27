Leinster and Munster on course for Pro14 semi-final showdown

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER could meet in the Guinness Pro14 semi-finals for the second year running, but the southern province must first overcome history-makers Benetton in next weekend’s quarter-final tie.

Johann van Graan’s side were unable to overtake Glasgow Warriors at the top of Conference A, and so bypass the quarters for a home tie in the last four, despite a three-try win over Connacht this evening.

The road to Glasgow continues. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Glasgow’s commanding victory over Edinburgh ensured Dave Rennie’s side of a home semi-final at Scotstoun, with Munster to host Benetton at Thomond Park next Saturday.

As was already confirmed, Ulster will face Connacht in an intriguing inter-pro clash at Kingspan Stadium in the other quarter-final, with Glasgow waiting for the winners of that game in the semi-finals.

Leinster, courtesy of their utter dominance of Conference B, are just two games away from retaining their Pro14 crown, with their southern rivals or Benetton their next opposition at the RDS.

Following the conclusion of today’s round 21 action, Pro14 have confirmed the fixture details for the end-of-season play-offs, with five of the six teams advancing through previous winners of the competition.

Both of next weekend’s quarter-finals will be broadcast live in Ireland on eir Sport 1.

Meanwhile, Ospreys and Scarlets will compete in the Champions Cup play-off but a date for that one-off game has yet to be confirmed.

Organisers will need to take account of whether an additional eighth Champions Cup place might be available were Leinster to win the European tournament as all four Challenge Cup semi-finalists have already qualified through their domestic leagues.

Pro14 play-offs 2018/19:

Saturday 4 May

Quarter-final 1 [Winners play Leinster in semi-final]

Munster v Benetton, Thomond Park, 3pm

Quarter-final 2 [Winners play Glasgow Warriors in semi-final]

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 5.35pm

Friday 18 May

Semi-final 1

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster/Connacht, Scotstoun, 7.35pm

Saturday 19 May

Semi-final 2

Leinster v Munster/Benetton, RDS, 3pm

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: