Italy confirmed as hosts for Rainbow Cup final

THE STADIO DI Monigo in Treviso, Italy has been confirmed as the venue to host the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup ‘North v South’ final on 19 June.

Under Italian restrictions, 1,000 supporters will be permitted to attend the game which will take place at the home ground of Benetton Rugby.

According to a Pro14 statement, the venue was the clear choice in due to the Covid-19 protocols and infrastructures in place. The proximity of local airports, and the European teams’ familiarity with the site, also favoured this selection.

The dual tournaments running in Europe and South Africa will tie together to produce a winner, with the top side in either conference advancing to the final.

Bennetton are currently in first place of the North standings, with Munster in second. Vodacom Bulls lead the South league.

“We are incredibly grateful to our friends and colleagues in Italian rugby for their role in creating this opportunity to host the North v South Rainbow Cup Final,” said Martin Anayi, Pro14 CEO.

“In a very short space of time we have been able to find a terrific way to tie the two tournaments together as originally envisaged and provide a glimpse of the future as the top team from the existing Guinness Pro14 meets the best that South Africa has to offer.

“When the cross-hemisphere fixtures were removed from the original Rainbow Cup schedule due to travel restrictions our disappointment was matched by our clubs, their fans and our broadcasters.

“However, our team has worked hard to reconfigure the competition with this historic final and we can now deliver on the unique excitement that the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup originally promised.

“Once again, we offer our thanks to everyone in Italy and the FIR involved in making this possibility a reality and we look forward to what will be a truly unique occasion in the history of our league.”

