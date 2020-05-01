This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 1 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Projected July return date for soccer and GAA

18 May, meanwhile, is when things will start to get back to normal.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 1 May 2020, 8:32 PM
18 minutes ago 3,942 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5089895
File pic.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Updated at 20.46

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has this evening earmarked a number of dates for sport’s gradual return following its postponement during the coronavirus crisis, with plans for a return for soccer and GAA “where limitations are placed on the numbers of spectators” set for 20 July onwards,

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today announced a five-phase road map as sport and Irish society prepares for its eventual return to normality, with golf courses set to re-open with significant restrictions in place later this month, while rugby will have to wait until August for its resumption.

The first stage will begin on 18 May, with the final stage earmarked for 10 August.

Per a government document released today, on 18 May, “open outdoor public sports amenities (e.g. pitches, tennis courts, golf courses etc”) where social distancing can be maintained” will become accessible.

In addition, on the same date, the government will “permit people to engage in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, either individually or in very small groups (maximum four people) where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact”.

On 8 June, they will “permit people to engage in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, involving small group team sports training (but not matches) where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact”.

On 29 June, they will “permit behind closed doors sporting activities events where arrangements are in place to enable participants to maintain social distancing”.

On 20 July, they will “permit sports team leagues (e.g. soccer and GAA) but only where limitations are placed on the numbers of spectators and where social distancing can be maintained”.

Furthermore, on the same date, they will “open public swimming pools where effective cleaning can be carried out and social distancing can be maintained”.

On 10 August, further restrictions will be lifted, and they will “permit close physical contact sports (rugby, boxing, wrestling),” and “open gyms, exercise, dance studios and sports clubs, only where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out and social distancing can be maintained”.

On the same date, they will also “permit sports spectatorship which involve mass gatherings only in accordance with both indoor and outdoor numbers restrictions and where social distancing can be complied with”.

In reaction to today’s news, the IRFU say they “welcome the plan set out by the government and will review its implications for our players, clubs and employee group”.

There is yet to be any response from Ireland’s other sporting bodies.

Additional reporting by Murray Kinsella.

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie