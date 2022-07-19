Membership : Access or Sign Up
Promise Omochere leaves Bohemians as he signs three-year deal with Fleetwood Town

The 21-year-old will fly to England for a medical tomorrow before completing the transfer and joining the exodus to League One.

By David Sneyd Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 3:31 PM
47 minutes ago 1,060 Views 4 Comments
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PROMISE OMOCHERE IS the latest young star to leave the League of Ireland this summer after he agreed a three-year deal with League One Fleetwood Town.

It is a double blow for Bohemians who already lost Ireland U21 midfielder Dawson Devoy to MK Dons earlier this month.

Omochere only signed a new deal at Dalymount Park prior to this season but Fleetwood, managed by former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown, have met the five-figure release clause – as well as some potentially lucrative add-ons as part of the deal.

The 21-year-old will fly to England for a medical tomorrow before completing the transfer and beginning pre-season with his new club.

His departure is just the latest among some high-profile emerging stars. As well as teammate Devoy, MK Dons also prised Darragh Burns away from St Patrick’s for a fee in the region of €180,000.

Champions Shamrock Rovers lost Danny Mandroiu to Lincoln City for a far more most five-figure sum and defender Andy Lyons is currently the subject of concrete interest from Championship side Blackpool, who may have to shell out more than €200,000 for the U21 full back.

UCD’s 18-year-old defender Eric Yoro has also joined Bolton Wanderers, and they are also hopeful of adding Derry City captain Eoin Toal.

Ed McGinty, the Sligo Rovers goalkeeper, could join the League One exodus should his transfer to Oxford United get over the line.

