Monday 16 August 2021
Promising defender O'Brien completes move from Cork City to Crystal Palace

The Premier League club have paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 20-year-old centre-back.

By Paul Dollery Monday 16 Aug 2021, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago
Cork City's Jake O'Brien under pressure from Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers during a game last season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE completed a deal to sign promising defender Jake O’Brien from Cork City.

O’Brien moved to the Premier League club on loan in February, with a view to joining on a permanent basis.

Palace have now taken up that option, with the London outfit paying an undisclosed fee to secure the services of the former Youghal United centre-back.

O’Brien broke into Cork City’s first-team in 2019, before going on to make nine senior appearances for the Leesiders last season.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Jake and we wish him well,” City manager Colin Healy said. “Jake is yet another player to come through our academy and go on to play first-team football, so we are very proud of the pathway that exists for our young players.

“He is a great lad and a credit to his family; he always worked exceptionally hard in training every day and he deserves this opportunity.

“We have come to an agreement that we believe represents a good deal for all parties and we look forward to following Jake’s career with interest.”

O’Brien has already made an impact at Palace, captaining their U23 side to promotion via the Premier League 2 play-offs. New manager Patrick Vieira also exposed him to first-team action during several of their recent pre-season friendlies.

“We wish Jake all the best in his permanent move,” said Cork City chairman Declan Carey. “He is an extremely hard worker. This is another sign of the fantastic work from our academy coaches and Jake’s Cork Schoolboy’s League club, Youghal United.”

