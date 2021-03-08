BE PART OF THE TEAM

Promising Irish youngster extends contract at Arsenal

Jordan McEneff is an Ireland underage international.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 8 Mar 2021, 10:39 AM
59 minutes ago 1,974 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5374707
Jordan McEneff (right) has signed a new deal.
Image: PA
Jordan McEneff (right) has signed a new deal.
Jordan McEneff (right) has signed a new deal.
Image: PA

JORDAN MCENEFF has extended his contract with Arsenal, it has been confirmed.

The attacking midfielder, who turned 20 in January, tweeted confirmation of the news on Sunday evening, while on Instagram his agency paid tribute to former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker, the Gunners’ current head of youth development.

McEneff has been making good progress at underage level with the Gunners. He is part of their U23 squad this season and was included in the senior team’s 25-man Europa League squad for the knockout stages last month.

In 2018, he signed a professional contract with the club, having previously joined them on a scholarship from Coleraine.

The Derry native is the younger brother of Hearts player Aaron McEneff and he has represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

In reaction to the deal this evening, the Arsenal starlet, who has been unlucky with injury issues in recent times, tweeted: “Delighted to extend my contact @Arsenal working hard to get back fit and kick on.”

Integrity Sports Limited added: “With his contract due to expire this Summer, Per and Arsenal have moved to extend Jordan’s deal to give him time to get physically right. Such duty of care and general kindness is rarely seen in the business of elite sport.

“Whether Jordan goes onto become a first team player at the Emirates in the short term or not, Arsenal have shown incredible class to look after the best interests of a young player that has huge potential. A decision that Irish football will reap the benefits from in the years ahead.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

