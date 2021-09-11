Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 11 September 2021
4 days after full Ireland debut, promising teen Omobamidele handed first Premier League chance

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 2:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,816 Views 1 Comment
Andrew Omobamidele, Norwich City (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MEMORABLE week has gotten even better for Andrew Omobamidele.

Having been handed his full Ireland debut on Tuesday and impressing against Serbia, the 19-year-old will today make his Premier League debut.

The teenager starts ahead of recent signing Ozan Kabak, who spent last season on loan at Liverpool.

Before today, Omobamidele’s only Norwich appearance this season was in the 6-0 EFL Cup win over Bournemouth, though he made nine appearances for the Canaries in the Championship during the last campaign.

Meanwhile, having started three successive games for Ireland, Adam Idah is on the bench for today’s clash away to Arsenal.

It’s been a difficult start for the Premier League’s two bottom sides, with both yet to pick up a single point this season.

Elsewhere, two other Irish centre-backs, Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark, start for Brighton and Newcastle respectively, while Matt Doherty was an unused sub in Tottenham’s loss to Crystal Palace earlier.

