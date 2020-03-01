This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Promoter Arum confirms third meeting between Fury and Wilder

The American fighter’s representatives have accepted the terms of a rematch with the world champion.

By Press Association Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 10:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,509 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5029014
Tyson Fury, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder (file pic).
Image: Isaac Brekken
Tyson Fury, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder (file pic).
Tyson Fury, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder (file pic).
Image: Isaac Brekken

PROMOTER BOB ARUM says Deontay Wilder will fight Tyson Fury for a third time this summer.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their WBC heavyweight title last weekend after the pair drew their first bout in 2018.

Wilder had 30 days to call a rematch and Arum, Fury’s US promoter, says he has been “formally notified” by the American’s team that they intend to do so.

Arum told Ringside Reporter Live: “Wilder’s representatives formally notified us last night that they have accepted the rematch.

“It’s going to happen in the summer, before the Olympics.”

The Olympics start in Tokyo on 24 July.

Wilder’s decision is set to put a Fury-Anthony Joshua showdown on the backburner, with the latter set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

