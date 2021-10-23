Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 23 October 2021
Advertisement

No revamp for football championship as Proposal B is defeated at Special Congress

It received just 50.6% support, well short of the 60% required.

Kevin O'Brien Reports from Croke Park
By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 23 Oct 2021, 12:55 PM
3 minutes ago 1,504 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5582703
A view of the Special Congress.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A view of the Special Congress.
A view of the Special Congress.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TWO MOTIONS TO restructure the All-Ireland SFC were defeated at Special Congress this afternoon, meaning the status quo will be in place next season.

With 140 delegates present and 18 attending in an online capacity, Motion 19 (Proposal B) received 85 votes in favour and 83 against, meaning it was defeated with a 50.6% majority. 

Motion 18, also known as Proposal A, which proposed to redraw the provincials into four equal conferences,  failed to get the required support.

That means next season’s All-Ireland SFC will go back to the pre-2018 qualifier system, with the Tailteann Cup also introduced.

More to follow…

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien  / Reports from Croke Park
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie