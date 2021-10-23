No revamp for football championship as Proposal B is defeated at Special Congress

TWO MOTIONS TO restructure the All-Ireland SFC were defeated at Special Congress this afternoon, meaning the status quo will be in place next season.

With 140 delegates present and 18 attending in an online capacity, Motion 19 (Proposal B) received 85 votes in favour and 83 against, meaning it was defeated with a 50.6% majority.

Motion 18, also known as Proposal A, which proposed to redraw the provincials into four equal conferences, failed to get the required support.

That means next season’s All-Ireland SFC will go back to the pre-2018 qualifier system, with the Tailteann Cup also introduced.

More to follow…