World Cup-winning coach joins Eddie Jones' England backroom team

Matt Proudfoot is England’s new forwards coach while Simon Amor is appointed attack coach.

By Niall Kelly Monday 13 Jan 2020, 2:46 PM
Proudfoot: part of Rassie Erasmus's backroom team at the Rugby World Cup.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ENGLAND HAVE APPOINTED Matt Proudfoot, a member of South Africa’s World Cup-winning coaching staff, as their new forwards coach ahead of the 2020 Six Nations.

South African-born Proudfoot, who won four senior caps for Scotland as a player, takes over from Steve Borthwick who will remain on in Eddie Jones’ backroom team in a new role as skills coach.

England Sevens head coach Simon Amor has also been appointed, filling the position of attack coach which was left vacant by Scott Wisemantel’s departure following the Rugby World Cup.

Amor will temporarily return to his post with the England and GB Sevens teams following the Six Nations, seeing their 2020 Olympic campaign through to completion before joining Jones’ coaching team on a full-time basis in the autumn.

James Rodwell has been appointed as England Men’s Sevens acting head coach in the interim and will take charge of the team for their upcoming tournaments in Hamilton, Sydney, Los Angeles and Vancouver.

“The Guinness Six Nations 2020 is a fresh start for the team so that is how we have approached our coaching staff,” Jones said on Monday.

“With Neal Hatley moving to Bath we felt we needed to regenerate the forwards coaching area. Matt Proudfoot has had an outstanding coaching career to date culminating in being a World Cup winning coach with South Africa.

“He brings great technical expertise and knowledge having coached in South Africa and Japan and having played in Scotland and South Africa. We feel he can take the forwards to another level and build on the great work Neal and Steve have done over the last four years.”

Jones added: “We have had our eyes on Simon for a while. We used him in the run up to the Rugby World Cup in some of our training camps. I have been very impressed with his dynamism, his rugby intellect and he will bring a fresh view on how we build our attack.

“We have done some great things under Scott Wisemantel and we will always be forever grateful for the work he did, but we are excited about Simon coming in and what he is going to bring.”

