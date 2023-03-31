Huge weekend for Irish provinces as European Cup rugby returns with a bang

IT’S A HUGE weekend for the Irish provinces with all four teams involved as the Champions and Challenge Cups reach the knockout stages.

The four provinces all play on Saturday, with Munster first up as they make the long trip to South Africa for a Champions Cup round of 16 clash with the Sharks in Durban. A few hours later the Aviva Stadium will be the scene for an intriguing Irish derby as Champions Cup favourites Leinster host Ulster.

In the Challenge Cup, in-form Connacht are also involved in the round of 16 as they travel to play Benetton.

Here’s how the four teams are shaping up as European Cup rugby returns with a bang.

LEINSTER

v Ulster, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

It’s hard to see past Leinster getting over the line in Saturday’s Irish derby in Dublin but there are a few factors which could derail their drive for a fifth European star. The loss of Johnny Sexton is a significant blow. Ross Byrne is in strong form and fully capable of guiding the team through difficult knock-out games, but Sexton’s value in terms of leadership and big-game temperament is unmatched. They are never quite the same team when the captain isn’t there.

Leinster also have to hope their Grand Slam stars hit the ground running. While the province have made a habit of reintroducing players seamlessly, you can never guarantee there won’t be a couple of cobwebs to dust off. After a well earned week off, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, James Lowe and Co will be jumping right back in at the deep end.

That said, Leinster’s quality and depth is simply on a different level – just look at how a Leinster team shorn of their Ireland internationals responded against the Stormers last weekend. Anything other than a home win would be a major shock.

ULSTER

v Leinster, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

So let’s make the case for Ulster. For a start, they should be battle-hardened having come through a testing clash with the Bulls last weekend. A sizeable portion of the squad will also be keen to deliver statement performances in a huge derby game, for a variety of reasons. Stuart McCloskey had a strong Six Nations but eventually lost his place in the Ireland mindfield. Tom O’Toole will be determined to kick on after his impressive cameos off the Ireland bench. Others, like Robert Baloucounce, Jacob Stockdale and James Hume will want to further their case with time running out ahead of the World Cup. They won’t get many better stages that this weekend at Aviva Stadium.

Craig Watson / INPHO Ulster's Jacob Stockdale. Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster don’t boast the same quality and strength-in-depth as their hosts – with Iain Henderson a major loss – but they are still capable of winning in Dublin. Dan McFarland’s team responded admirably to their mid-season slump to get their campaign back on track and will feel they can cause an upset here.

The derby element adds an extra edge to the game and if Ulster can get their impressive maul going they can cause Leinster problems – with hooker Tom Stewart currently scoring tries for fun – while their backline has the talent to trouble any side in Europe. Discipline will be key and it will require an 80-minute performance, but if Ulster properly front up in Dublin it should make for a cracking encounter.

MUNSTER

v Sharks, Hollywoodbets Kings Park, 12.30pm (Irish time)

The early game on Saturday is arguably the most intriguing Champions Cup tie of the weekend. Both the Sharks and Munster are capable of producing brilliant rugby, or totally underperforming. The South African side are packed with Springboks, with game-changing backs and a power-game which can be a decisive point of difference, but too often deliver disjointed performances.

This is the type of game Graham Rowntree would love to have Tadhg Beirne available for but the return of Peter O’Mahony should help set the tone for the visitors. Last weekend’s limp first-half showing against Glasgow was shocking and that must trigger a response from this weekend, with Rowntree keen to tap into the emotional energy that comes with big Munster games in Europe.

Their attacking game has shown clear signs of improvement this season and while Rowntree has some big calls to make – notable between Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley at out-half – they have the players to stretch this Sharks defence, although an open, fast game will likely suit the home side. Munster will be up against it on a dry, sticky day in Durban but if they can keep the game tight they can make life uncomfortable for their hosts.

CONNACHT

v Benetton, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 3pm (Irish time) – Challenge Cup

Connacht arrive into this game on a fine run of form. The province have won nine from their last 12 in all competitions and are playing some brilliant rugby – their six-try defeat of Connacht last Saturday was probably the performance of the weekend from the provinces.

They’ll have to negotiate what should be an open and exciting game in Treviso without captain Jack Carty but the return of Bundee Aki – who is set for his first Connacht apperance since December – is a significant boost, with Ireland winger Mack Hansen also back in the mix.

The province still have qualification for the URC playoffs to worry about but should be targeting a deep run in the Challenge Cup – a win in Italy would see them advance to a quarter-final clash either away to Cardiff or at home to Sale Sharks. They now have the depth to manage the demands of both competitions, with 23-year-old David Hawkshaw an exciting talent at 10 (also playing at 12 this season) and inside centre Cathal Forde also impressing this season.

Connacht’s route through the knockout rounds will be tough, starting in Italy this weekend, but on current form the province should be aiming high.