Sunday 3 November, 2019
Naomh Conaill progress in Ulster just 4 days after Donegal final victory

Remarkably, it was their fourth championship game in 14 days.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 7:50 PM
File photo of Naomh Conaill's Charles McGuinness.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

NAOMH CONAILL PULLED off the stand-out result of Sunday’s provincial club football results by defeating Castlerahan just four days after their Donegal final second replay victory.

The Glenties outfit, playing their fourth game in 14 days, saw off the Cavan champions by 1-11 to 0-11 at Kingspan Breffni.

Ciaran Thompson’s first-half goal propelled Naomh Conaill to a double scores lead by the 40th minute. They held on to win by three as Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy sent over the insurance score in injury-time to set-up an Ulster semi-final clash with Clontibret.

Down champions Kilcoo will take on Derrygonnelly in the other semi-final. Kilcoo were 1-11 to 0-9 winners against Derry’s Magherafelt, while Derrygonnelly defeated Trillick by 6-5 on penalties after a 3-11 to 1-17 draw.

In Connacht, Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses saw off Sligo winners Tourlestrane by 3-7 to 0-6 to seal a last four date with Tir Chonaill Gaels. Ballintubber enjoyed a 1-11 to 0-9 win against Glencar Manorhamilton. They’ll play Galway champions Corofin in the semi-final.

Connacht SFC quarter-finals
Tourlestrane 0-6 Padraig Pearses 3-7
Ballintubber 1-11 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-9

Ulster SFC quarter-finals
Castlerahan 0-11 Naomh Conaill 1-11
Kilcoo 1-11 Magherafelt 0-9
Derrygonnelly 3-11 Trillick 1-17 -(Derrygonnelly win 6-5 on penalties)

