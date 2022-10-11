Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 October 2022
Advertisement

Draws for provincial football championships to take place on Saturday

They will be broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1′s ‘Saturday Sport’ after 4pm.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 4:46 PM
49 minutes ago 644 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5890581
Galway manager Padraig Joyce celebrating the Tribesmen's Connacht success this summer.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Galway manager Padraig Joyce celebrating the Tribesmen's Connacht success this summer.
Galway manager Padraig Joyce celebrating the Tribesmen's Connacht success this summer.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE DRAWS FOR the men’s inter-county provincial football championships will take place this Saturday afternoon, live on RTÉ Radio 1′s Saturday Sport.

The four football draws will take place after 4pm (there will be no hurling draw on account of the round-robin format).

The outcome of the provincial games, along with Allianz Football League standings, will determine which counties progress to the All-Ireland series and which drop into the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

The eight provincial finalists will make up half of the 16 teams in the All-Ireland series group stage, while the remaining eight slots will be filled by the next-best sides from the final league standings. Last year’s Tailteann Cup winners are guaranteed one of those 16 slots in the All-Ireland series.

In the instance that a Division 3 or Division 4 team reaches their provincial final, the lowest-ranked Division 2 side from the league will drop into the Tailteann Cup.

Ahead of Saturday’s draw, the following criteria have already been determined for each province:

Munster

  • Last season’s finalists, Kerry and Limerick, will receive byes into the semi-final stage but could be drawn against each other in the last four.

Ulster

  • Fermanagh and Tyrone will receive byes into the quarter-finals because they began their campaigns in the preliminary round last season. The same applies to the 2021 preliminary round pairing of Donegal and Down.

Connacht

  • New York v Leitrim and London v Sligo are predetermined pairings. Two more from Galway, Mayo and Roscommon will make up the quarter-finals.

Leinster

  • Last year’s semi-finalists Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath will receive a bye into the quarter-finals. One of Carlow, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow will receive a bye into the same stage.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie