Ex-PSG teammate released in inquiry on Hamraoui attack

Last November’s attack rocked the women’s football game in France.

A general view of the PSG crest.
Image: EMPICS Sport
A FORMER PARIS Saint-Germain women’s player has been released on probation Wednesday following her arrest on suspicions she orchestrated a brutal attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Aminata Diallo, 27, was detained Friday at the behest of the prosecutor’s office in Versailles, outside Paris, after police arrested her and took her into custody for questioning.

Four other suspects, men allegedly involved in the attack, have also been charged with aggravated violence over the attack last November on Hamraoui, which rocked the women’s football game in France.

Diallo was driving Hamraoui, a star PSG midfielder, home from a club dinner on 4 November 2021, when they were allegedly forced to stop by two masked men.

Hamraoui was then dragged out and beaten on the legs with an iron bar, resulting in injuries that required stitches in hospital.

“It was an ambush. These people were waiting for me behind a truck. They were at the right place at the right time. How could they have been so well informed?” she told French daily L’Equipe in June.

Diallo was released after a closed-door hearing Wednesday, and her lawyers declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

While in custody, the four suspected accomplices said they had been told to “prevent Hamraoui from playing,” a judicial source told AFP last week.

Hamraoui, who has 39 caps for her country, had only returned to PSG months before the attack after a successful spell with Barcelona, where she won three titles and the Champions League last year.

Investigators suspect the motive for the attack was professional rivalry, as Diallo was competing with the veteran for a midfield starting spot.

Diallo, who had already been arrested for questioning shortly after the attack but later released, has denied any involvement.

